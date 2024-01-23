Hexure Launches New Visualizations Solution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#annuities–Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced its new visualizations tool, an interactive graphical product presentation solution. Visualizations turn complex illustrations into an interactive, easy-to-understand graphical experience for advisors to better educate and assist clients in choosing the right product for their needs.





“At Hexure, our commitment to ongoing innovation is at the core of everything we do. We constantly strive to develop new solutions and enhance our solutions that propel our industry forward and make the selling and buying experience better for both advisors and consumers,” said Hexure’s Chief Product Officer, Kevin Pohmer. “With the introduction of product visualizations, we are bringing product illustrations to life. We are simplifying the annuity product story and equipping advisors with the tools to compare and present complex product details and features. This easy and digestible way will better inform buyers of the product in an enhanced and compliant buying experience.”

The new visualizations tool enables advisors to quickly filter products and easily analyze annual premiums, cumulative premiums, account value, and case surrender value for individual or product comparison scenarios. With interactive graphs and dynamic proposals, advisors can better explain product features and benefits to the clients, making it easier for clients to make informed buying decisions, which leads to increased client satisfaction and improved suitable sales.

“Visualizations make the product story easy to tell and understand providing advisors with a seamless navigation to the next step in the sales journey,” said Jaci Miller, Chief Sales Officer, Hexure. “This tool expands our end-to-end sales automation platform. It will offer our clients access to more sales activities within a single platform and a cohesive experience. We are excited to provide added sales tools to help advisors visually represent products and better educate clients for effective and compliant sales processes.”

The visualizations solution connects proposals to other FireLight sales activities for seamless transitions and data flow.

Join the live webinar on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time to learn more about Hexure’s new visualizations solution: bit.ly/hexure-visualizations-webinar.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.

