Hexagon US Federal Receives Trademark Registration from USPTO for ARTEMIS Geospatial Solution

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hexagon US Federal has received an official trademark registration for the ARTEMIS solution from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). ARTEMIS (Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping Imagery System) is a joint solution with our partners at Tough Stump Technologies and AgEagle. It’s a versatile, user-friendly content management platform that leverages sUAS and terrestrial sensors, enabling the collection and use of tactical high-resolution imagery to establish critical situational awareness prior to conducting operations.

“The trademark registration is the latest in an exciting series of milestones for ARTEMIS,” said Tammer Olibah, CEO & President of Hexagon US Federal. “We are proud of this achievement, which will enable us to continue bringing our cutting-edge ARTEMIS geospatial solution to users in a variety of mission-critical spaces.”

In 2021, Hexagon US Federal began a strategic effort to make ARTEMIS more easily available to defense, federal civilian, and public safety customers. Part of this effort to enable streamlined procurement centered on continuing partnership with AgEagle to seek approval as part of the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue sUAS 2.0 project. As a result, in March 2022 the AgEagle eBee TAC was the first approved drone to be added to the Blue UAS Cleared List, making the AgEagle eBee TAC available to the DoD without a waiver, as well as to Federal Government customers.

Additionally, as of May 2022, the ARTEMIS kit (and its variants), spare parts, eBee TAC and training all became available directly through the Hexagon US Federal General Services Administration schedule.

Learn more about how ARTEMIS empowers collection strategies in challenging environments for defense, intelligence, special forces, and public safety missions.

