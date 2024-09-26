Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Webcast AI Day Investor Event

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will host its AI Day on October 10, 2024. Join the live webcast to hear from Antonio Neri, president and CEO; Neil MacDonald, EVP and GM, Server (Compute, HPC & AI); and Fidelma Russo, EVP and GM, Hybrid Cloud and CTO, as they discuss HPE’s industry-leading technology and capabilities that are powering the company’s growth in AI. Their presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.





The webcast will begin Thursday, October 10, at 12:45 p.m. CT (1:45 p.m. ET). Please visit HPE’s Investor Relations website to register for the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year. For additional information, see investors.hpe.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Server, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Hybrid Cloud, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Laura Keller



Laura.Keller@hpe.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Glaser



investor.relations@hpe.com