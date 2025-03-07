Hewlett Packard Enterprise Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Delivered year-over-year revenue and EPS growth

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025.

“ HPE achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, increasing revenue by double digits in Q1,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “ I am particularly proud of the exciting innovation we introduced in the quarter, which was met with customer enthusiasm. HPE has a proven track record of consistent, disciplined execution, but we could have executed better in some areas in the quarter. I am confident in our ability to keep winning in the market, which will, in turn, drive shareholder returns.”

“ We are pleased that we met our revenue guidance estimate as we navigated the quarter,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “ We took actions in the quarter to streamline costs, which helped us offset other impacts to profitability. We continue to align our strategy and execution with long-term growth trends that will fuel our performance.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenue : $7.9 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 17% in constant currency (1)

: $7.9 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 17% in constant currency Annualized revenue run-rate (“ARR”) (2) : $2.1 billion, up 45% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 46% in constant currency (1)

: $2.1 billion, up 45% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 46% in constant currency Gross margins : GAAP of 29.2%, down 720 basis points from the prior-year period and down 160 basis points sequentially Non-GAAP (1) of 29.4%, down 680 basis points from the prior-year period and down 150 basis points sequentially

: Diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) : GAAP of $0.44, up 52% from the prior-year period and down 56% sequentially, above our guidance range of $0.31 and $0.36 Non-GAAP (1) of $0.49, up 2% from the prior-year period and down 16% sequentially, within our guidance range of $0.47 to $0.52

: Cash flow from operations : $(390) million, a decrease of $454 million from the prior-year period

: $(390) million, a decrease of $454 million from the prior-year period Free cash flow (“FCF”) (1)(3) : $(877) million, a decrease of $395 million from the prior-year period

: $(877) million, a decrease of $395 million from the prior-year period Capital returns to common shareholders: $223 million in the form of dividends and share repurchases

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Segment Results

Server revenue was $4.3 billion, up 29% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and up 30% in constant currency (1) , with 8.1% operating profit margin, compared to 11.4% from the prior-year period.

, with 8.1% operating profit margin, compared to 11.4% from the prior-year period. Intelligent Edge revenue was $1.1 billion, down 5% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 4% in constant currency (1) , with 27.4% operating profit margin, compared to 29.4% in the prior-year period.

, with 27.4% operating profit margin, compared to 29.4% in the prior-year period. Hybrid Cloud revenue was $1.4 billion, up 10% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 11% in constant currency (1) , with 7.0% operating profit margin, compared to 4.0% from the prior-year period.

, with 7.0% operating profit margin, compared to 4.0% from the prior-year period. Financial Services revenue was $873 million, flat from the prior-year period in actual dollars and up 1.6% in constant currency(1), with 9.4% operating profit margin, compared to 8.5% from the prior-year period. Net portfolio assets of $13.0 billion, down 2% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and up 1% in constant currency(1). The business delivered return on equity of 16.4%, up 1 point from the prior-year period.

Dividend

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on or about April 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook

HPE estimates revenue to be in the range of $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion. HPE estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.14 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS(1) to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.34. Fiscal 2025 second quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimate excludes net after-tax adjustments of approximately $0.20 per diluted share primarily related to a cost reduction program, stock-based compensation, acquisition, disposition and other charges, amortization of intangible assets, and H3C divestiture related severance costs.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

HPE estimates fiscal 2025 revenue growth of 7% to 11%, in constant currency(1)(5), and fiscal 2025 GAAP operating profit growth to be in the range of negative 24% to negative 9% and non-GAAP operating profit(1)(4) growth to be negative 10% to 0%. HPE estimates GAAP diluted net EPS(6) to be in the range of $1.15 and $1.35 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS(1) to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.90. Fiscal 2025 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimate excludes net after-tax adjustments of approximately $0.55 per diluted share, primarily related to stock-based compensation expense, a cost reduction program, acquisition, disposition and other charges, amortization of intangible assets, and H3C divestiture related severance costs. HPE estimates free cash flow(1)(3)(5) of approximately $1 billion.

Juniper Networks Proposed Transaction Update

On January 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California seeking to block the proposed merger of HPE and Juniper Networks, Inc. On February 10, 2025, HPE and Juniper filed answers to the Department of Justice’s complaint disputing those claims. The court set a trial commencement date of July 9, 2025. HPE intends to vigorously defend against the Department of Justice’s overreaching interpretation of antitrust laws and will demonstrate how the transaction will provide customers with greater innovation and choice, positively change the dynamics in the networking market by enhancing competition, and strengthen the backbone of U.S. networking infrastructure.

1 A description of HPE’s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided below under “ Use of non-GAAP financial information and key performance metrics.”

2 Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (“ARR”) is a financial metric used to assess the growth of the Consumption Services offerings. ARR represents the annualized revenue of all net HPE GreenLake cloud services revenue, related financial services revenue (which includes rental income from operating leases and interest income from finance leases), and software-as-a-Service, software consumption revenue, and other as-a-Service offerings, recognized during a quarter and multiplied by four. We use ARR as a performance metric. ARR should be viewed independently of net revenue and is not intended to be combined with it.

3 Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures (investments in property, plant & equipment (“PP&E”) and software assets less proceeds from the sale of PP&E), and adjusted for the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.​

4 FY25 non-GAAP operating profit excludes costs of approximately $1.2 billion primarily related to stock-based compensation, a cost reduction program, acquisition, disposition and other charges, amortization of intangible assets, and H3C divestiture related severance costs.

5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides certain guidance on a non-GAAP basis. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, as the Company cannot predict some elements that are included in such directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These elements could have a material impact on the Company’s reported GAAP results for the guidance period. Refer to the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below for more information.

6 On March 6, 2025, HPE announced a cost reduction program intended to reduce structural operating costs and continue advancing its ongoing commitment to profitable growth. The program is expected to be implemented through fiscal year 2026 and deliver gross savings of approximately $350 million by fiscal year 2027 through reductions in its workforce. In order to achieve these cost savings, HPE estimates cash charges of approximately $350 million over the next two years, with approximately $250 million to be incurred in fiscal year 2025, and the remaining $100 million to be incurred in the fiscal year 2026.

Use of non-GAAP financial information and key performance metrics

To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides financial measures, including revenue on a constant currency basis (including at the business segment level), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin (non-GAAP earnings from operations as a percentage of net revenue), non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings attributable to HPE and non-GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, and free cash flow (“FCF”). Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, non-GAAP operating profit growth, and FCF. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for this quarter and prior periods are included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition an explanation of the ways in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental useful information to investors is included further below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross profit, gross profit margin, operating profit (earnings from operations), operating profit margin (earnings from operations as a percentage of net revenue), net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, and cash flow from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition to the supplemental non-GAAP financial information, Hewlett Packard Enterprise also presents annualized revenue run-rate (“ARR”) as performance metric. ARR is a financial metric used to assess the growth of the Consumption Services offerings. ARR represents the annualized revenue of all net HPE GreenLake cloud services revenue, related financial services revenue (which includes rental income for operating leases and interest income from finance leases), and software-as-a-service (“SaaS”), software consumption revenue, and other as-a-service offerings, recognized during a quarter and multiplied by four. ARR should be viewed independently of net revenue and deferred revenue and are not intended to be combined with any of these items.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) For the three months ended January 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts Net revenue $ 7,854 $ 8,458 $ 6,755 Costs and Expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) 5,559 5,852 4,298 Research and development 475 527 582 Selling, general and administrative 1,268 1,211 1,216 Amortization of intangible assets 38 69 71 Transformation costs 15 26 20 Acquisition, disposition and other charges 66 80 43 Total costs and expenses 7,421 7,765 6,230 Earnings from operations 433 693 525 Interest and other, net(1) 39 5 (88 ) Gain on sale of a business 244 — — Gain on sale of equity interest — 733 — Earnings (loss) from equity interests 17 (14 ) 46 Earnings before provision for taxes 733 1,417 483 Provision for taxes (106 ) (51 ) (96 ) Net earnings attributable to HPE 627 1,366 387 Preferred stock dividends (29 ) (25 ) — Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 598 $ 1,341 $ 387 Net Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ 0.45 $ 1.02 $ 0.30 Diluted 0.44 0.99 0.29 Cash dividends declared per share 0.13 0.13 0.13 Cash dividends accrued per preferred share $ 0.95 $ 0.83 $ — Weighted-average Shares Used to Compute Net Earnings Per Share: Basic 1,316 1,312 1,301 Diluted 1,409 1,375 1,316

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (Unaudited) For the three months ended January 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Dollars in millions GAAP net revenue $ 7,854 $ 8,458 $ 6,755 GAAP cost of sales 5,559 5,852 4,298 GAAP gross profit 2,295 2,606 2,457 Non-GAAP Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense 17 10 16 Acquisition, disposition and other charges (3 ) (4 ) (25 ) H3C divestiture related severance costs 1 — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,310 $ 2,612 $ 2,448 GAAP gross profit margin 29.2 % 30.8 % 36.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.2 % 0.1 % (0.2 )% Non-GAAP gross profit margin 29.4 % 30.9 % 36.2 %

For the three months ended January 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Dollars in millions GAAP earnings from operations $ 433 $ 693 $ 525 Non-GAAP Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets 38 69 71 Transformation costs 15 26 20 Stock-based compensation expense 154 89 141 H3C divestiture related severance costs 77 — — Acquisition, disposition and other charges 63 61 18 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 780 $ 938 $ 775 GAAP operating profit margin 5.5 % 8.2 % 7.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments 4.4 % 2.9 % 3.7 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin 9.9 % 11.1 % 11.5 %

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (Unaudited) For the three months ended January 31, 2025 Diluted net earnings per share October 31, 2024 Diluted net earnings per share January 31, 2024 Diluted net earnings per share Dollars in millions, except per share amounts GAAP net earnings attributable to HPE $ 627 $ 0.44 $ 1,366 $ 0.99 $ 387 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 38 0.03 69 0.05 71 0.05 Transformation costs 15 0.01 26 0.02 20 0.02 Stock-based compensation expense 154 0.11 89 0.06 141 0.11 Gain on sale of a business (244 ) (0.17 ) — — — — H3C divestiture related severance costs 77 0.05 — — — — Acquisition, disposition and other charges 63 0.04 61 0.04 18 0.01 Gain on sale of equity interest — — (733 ) (0.53 ) — — Adjustments for equity interests — — 25 0.02 (46 ) (0.03 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments, net (2 ) — (34 ) (0.02 ) 61 0.05 Adjustments for taxes (15 ) — (89 ) (0.06 ) (16 ) (0.02 ) Other adjustments(2) (29 ) (0.02 ) 15 0.01 2 — Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to HPE(3) 684 $ 0.49 795 $ 0.58 638 $ 0.48 Preferred stock dividends (29 ) (25 ) — Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 655 $ 770 $ 638

