Hewlett Packard Enterprise Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Exceeds profitability expectations and continues to scale recurring revenue, advancing long-term strategy




HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024.

HPE exceeded our profitability expectations and drove near-record year-over-year growth in our recurring revenue in the face of market headwinds, demonstrating the relevance of our strategy,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Despite a mixed quarter, I remain very confident that our focus on customer-centric innovation and our track record of operational discipline will allow us to capitalize on the significant market opportunities in AI as well as across edge and hybrid cloud and to deliver value to our shareholders.”

HPE drove momentum in annualized revenue run-rate and gross margins in Q1 despite challenges brought by the softening of the networking market and GPU deal timing,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “The fundamentals of our business are strong, we are controlling what we can control, and we are optimistic about delivering strong shareholder returns over the remainder of the fiscal year.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue: $6.8 billion, down 14% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency(1)
  • Annualized revenue run-rate (“ARR”)(2): $1.4 billion, up 42% from the prior-year period and 41% in constant currency(1)
  • Gross margins:
    • GAAP of 36.4%, up 240 basis points from the prior-year period and up 160 basis points sequentially
    • Non-GAAP(1) of 36.2%, up 200 basis points from the prior-year period and up 140 basis points sequentially
  • Diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”):
    • GAAP of $0.29, down 24% from the prior-year period, and down 41% sequentially, above the midpoint of our guidance range of $0.24 to $0.32
    • Non-GAAP(1) of $0.48, down 24% from the prior-year period and down 8% sequentially, at the high end of our guidance range of $0.42 to $0.50
  • Cash flow from operations: $64 million, an increase of $893 million from the prior-year period
  • Free cash flow (“FCF”)(1)(3): $(482) million, an increase of $844 million from the prior-year period
  • Capital returns to shareholders: $172 million in the form of dividends and share repurchases

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Segment Results

  • Server revenue was $3.4 billion, down 23% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency(1), with 11.4% operating profit margin, compared to 15.7% from the prior-year period. The Server business segment combines the previously separately reported Compute and HPC & AI business segments, with adjustments for certain product lines that are now reported in Hybrid Cloud. The merged Server segment more accurately reflects HPE’s position in the market as well as recent organizational and leadership changes that were implemented in Q1 FY24.
  • Intelligent Edge revenue was $1.2 billion, up 3% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 2% in constant currency(1), with 29.4% operating profit margin, compared to 19.4% in the prior-year period.
  • Hybrid Cloud revenue was $1.2 billion, down 10% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency(1), with 3.8% operating profit margin, compared to 5.8% from the prior-year period.
  • Financial Services revenue was $873 million, flat from the prior-year period in actual dollars and down 2% in constant currency(1), with 8.5% operating profit margin, compared to 7.2% from the prior-year period. Net portfolio assets of $13.2 billion, up 0.3% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and up 0.7% in constant currency(1). The business delivered return on equity of 15.4%, down 2.4 points from the prior-year period.

Dividend

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Outlook

HPE estimates revenue to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion. HPE estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.25 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS(1) to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.41. Fiscal 2024 second quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude net after-tax adjustments of approximately $0.16 per diluted share, primarily related to stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

HPE estimates fiscal 2024 revenue growth to be flat to 2%, in constant currency(1)(5), and fiscal 2024 GAAP operating profit growth to be in the range of 7% to 11% and non-GAAP operating profit(1)(4) growth to be flat to 2%. HPE estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.81 and $1.91 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS(1) to be in the range of $1.82 and $1.92. Fiscal 2024 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude net after-tax adjustments of approximately $0.01 per diluted share, primarily related to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, transformation costs, acquisition, disposition and other related charges, structural tax-rate adjustments, H3C income, and adjustments related to the sale of H3C. HPE estimates free cash flow(1)(3)(5) to be at least $1.9 billion.

1

A description of HPE’s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided below under “Use of non-GAAP financial information and key performance metrics.”

 

 

2

Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (“ARR”) is a financial metric used to assess the growth of the Consumption Services offerings. ARR represents the annualized revenue of all net HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform services revenue, related financial services revenue (which includes rental income from operating leases and interest income from finance leases), and software-as-a-Service, software consumption revenue, and other as-a-Service offerings, recognized during a quarter and multiplied by four. We use ARR as a performance metric. ARR should be viewed independently of net revenue and is not intended to be combined with it.

 

 

3

FCF represents cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures (investments in property, plant & equipment (“PP&E”) less proceeds from the sale of PP&E), and adjusted for the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

 

 

4

FY24 non-GAAP operating profit excludes costs of approximately $1.0 billion primarily related to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, transformation costs, and acquisition, disposition and other related charges.

 

 

5

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides certain guidance on a non-GAAP basis. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, as the Company cannot predict some elements that are included in such directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These elements could have a material impact on the Company’s reported GAAP results for the guidance period. Refer to the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below for more information.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Server, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Hybrid Cloud, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Use of non-GAAP financial information and key performance metrics

To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides financial measures, including revenue on a constant currency basis (including at the business segment level), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating profit (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating profit margin (non-GAAP earnings from operations as a percentage of net revenue), non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and free cash flow (“FCF”). Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, non-GAAP operating profit growth, and FCF. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for this quarter and prior periods are included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition an explanation of the ways in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental useful information to investors is included further below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross profit, gross profit margin, operating profit (earnings from operations), operating profit margin (earnings from operations as a percentage of net revenue), net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, and cash flow from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition to the supplemental non-GAAP financial information, Hewlett Packard Enterprise also presents annualized revenue run-rate (“ARR”) and as-a-Service (“AAS”) orders as performance metrics. ARR is a financial metric used to assess the growth of the Consumption Services offerings. ARR represents the annualized revenue of all net HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform services revenue, related financial services revenue (which includes rental income for operating leases and interest income from finance leases), and software-as-a-service (“SaaS”), software consumption revenue, and other as-a-service offerings, recognized during a quarter and multiplied by four. AAS orders are an overlay across all business segments contributing to HPE’s consumption-based services (both recurring and non-recurring revenues), and includes hardware, as well as HPE GreenLake as-a-Service, Aruba SaaS, storage SaaS, and other software assets. ARR & AAS orders should be viewed independently of net revenue and deferred revenue and are not intended to be combined with any of these items.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (“Hewlett Packard Enterprise”) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “optimistic”, “intend”, “guides”, “will”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “should”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any anticipated financial or operational benefits associated with the recent segment realignment; any projections, estimations, or expectations of addressable markets and their sizes, revenue (including annualized revenue run rate), margins, expenses (including stock-based compensation expenses), investments, effective tax rates, interest rates, investments, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, liquidity and capital resources, inventory, order backlog, share repurchases, dividends, currency exchange rates, repayments of debts, amortization of intangible assets, or other financial items; any projections or estimations of future orders, including as-a-service orders; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as the execution and consummation of corporate transactions or contemplated acquisitions (including our proposed acquisition of Juniper Networks, Inc.) and dispositions (including disposition of our H3C shares and the receipt of proceeds therefrom), research and development expenditures, and any resulting benefit, cost savings, charges, or revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share, or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements concerning technological and market trends, the pace of technological innovation, and adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and other products and services offered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and our financial performance, including but not limited to demand for our products and services; any statements of expectation or belief, including those relating to future guidance and the financial performance of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s businesses; risks associated with executing Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events, including but not limited to supply chain constraints, the use and development of artificial intelligence, the inflationary environment, the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, and the relationship between China and the U.S.; the need to effectively manage third-party suppliers and distribute Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s products and services; the protection of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties and intellectual property shared with its former parent; risks associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s international operations (including public health crises, such as pandemics or epidemics, and geopolitical events, such as, but not limited to, those mentioned above); the development of and transition to new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends (including the desirability of a unified hybrid cloud offering); the execution of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ongoing transformation and mix shift of its portfolio of offerings; the execution and performance of contracts by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its suppliers, customers, clients, and partners, including any impact thereon resulting from macroeconomic or geopolitical events, such as, but not limited to, those mentioned above; the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government; the hiring and retention of key employees; the execution, integration, consummation, and other risks associated with business combination, disposition, and investment transactions, including but not limited to the risks associated with the completion of our proposed acquisition of Juniper Networks, Inc. and our ability to integrate and implement our plans, forecasts, and other expectations with respect to the consolidated business; the impact of changes to privacy, cybersecurity, environmental, global trade, and other governmental regulations; changes in our product, lease, intellectual property, or real estate portfolio; the payment or non-payment of a dividend for any period; the efficacy of using non-GAAP, rather than GAAP, financial measures in business projections and planning; the judgments required in connection with determining revenue recognition; impact of company policies and related compliance; utility of segment realignments; allowances for recovery of receivables and warranty obligations; provisions for, and resolution of, pending investigations, claims, and disputes; the impacts of tax law changes and related guidance or regulations; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the risks described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in other filings made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this press release, including tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in the filings made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hewlett Packard Enterprise assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

January 31, 2024

 

October 31, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

 

 

In millions, except per share amounts

Net revenue

$

6,755

 

$

7,351

 

$

7,809

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

4,298

 

 

4,792

 

 

5,151

 

Research and development

 

582

 

 

578

 

 

623

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

1,216

 

 

1,332

 

 

1,257

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

71

 

 

72

 

 

73

 

Transformation costs

 

20

 

 

56

 

 

102

 

Disaster (recovery) charges

 

 

 

(4

)

 

1

 

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

 

43

 

 

18

 

 

11

 

Total costs and expenses

 

6,230

 

 

6,844

 

 

7,218

 

Earnings from operations

 

525

 

 

507

 

 

591

 

Interest and other, net(1)

 

(88

)

 

(23

)

 

(26

)

Earnings from equity interests

 

46

 

 

65

 

 

58

 

Earnings before provision for taxes

 

483

 

 

549

 

 

623

 

(Provision) benefit for taxes

 

(96

)

 

93

 

 

(122

)

Net earnings

$

387

 

$

642

 

$

501

 

Net Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.39

 

Diluted

$

0.29

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.38

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.12

 

Weighted-average Shares Used to Compute Net Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,301

 

 

1,295

 

 

1,298

 

Diluted

 

1,316

 

 

1,315

 

 

1,315

 
 

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

January 31, 2024

 

October 31, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

 

 

Dollars in millions

GAAP net revenue

$

6,755

 

 

$

7,351

 

 

$

7,809

 

GAAP cost of sales

 

4,298

 

 

 

4,792

 

 

 

5,151

 

GAAP gross profit

 

2,457

 

 

 

2,559

 

 

 

2,658

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

16

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

16

 

Disaster recovery

 

(25

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,448

 

 

$

2,558

 

 

$

2,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit margin

 

36.4

%

 

 

34.8

%

 

 

34.0

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

%

 

 

0.2

%

Non-GAAP gross profit margin

 

36.2

%

 

 

34.8

%

 

 

34.2

%
 

 

For the three months ended

 

January 31, 2024

 

October 31, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

 

Dollars in millions

GAAP earnings from operations

$

525

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

591

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

71

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

73

 

Transformation costs

 

20

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

102

 

Disaster (recovery) charges

 

(25

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

1

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

141

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

140

 

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

 

43

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

11

 

Non-GAAP earnings from operations

$

775

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

918

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit margin

 

7.8

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

7.6

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

3.7

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

4.2

%

Non-GAAP operating profit margin

 

11.5

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

11.8

%
 

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

January 31,

2024

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

October 31,

2023

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

January 31,

2023

 

Diluted net earnings per share

 

 

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts

GAAP net earnings

$

387

 

$

0.29

 

$

642

 

$

0.49

 

$

501

 

$

0.38

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

71

 

 

0.05

 

 

72

 

 

0.05

 

 

73

 

 

0.06

 

Transformation costs

 

20

 

 

0.02

 

 

56

 

 

0.05

 

 

102

 

 

0.07

 

Disaster (recovery) charges

 

(25

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(14

)

 

(0.01

)

 

1

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

141

 

 

0.11

 

 

71

 

 

0.05

 

 

140

 

 

0.11

 

Acquisition, disposition and other related charges

 

43

 

 

0.03

 

 

18

 

 

0.01

 

 

11

 

 

0.01

 

Earnings from equity interests(2)

 

(46

)

 

(0.03

)

 

2

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

0.01

 

Loss on equity investments, net

 

61

 

 

0.05

 

 

40

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for taxes

 

(16

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(203

)

 

(0.15

)

 

(13

)

 

(0.01

)

Other adjustments(3)

 

2

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net earnings

$

638

 

$

0.48

 

$

680

 

$

0.52

 

$

828

 

$

0.63

 
 

 

For the three months ended

 

January 31, 2024

 

October 31, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

 

In millions

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

64

 

 

$

2,843

 

 

$

(829

)

Investment in property, plant and equipment

 

(656

)

 

 

(675

)

 

 

(794

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

96

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

159

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

14

 

 

 

(102

)

 

 

138

 

Free cash flow

$

(482

)

 

$

2,321

 

 

$

(1,326

)
 

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

January 31, 2024

 

October 31, 2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

 

In millions, except par value

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,758

 

 

$

4,270

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

3,781

 

 

 

3,481

 

Financing receivables, net of allowances

 

3,629

 

 

 

3,543

 

Inventory

 

6,049

 

 

 

4,607

 

Other current assets

 

3,027

 

 

 

3,047

 

Total current assets

 

20,244

 

 

 

18,948

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

5,997

 

 

 

5,989

 

Long-term financing receivables and other assets

 

11,542

 

 

 

11,377

 

Investments in equity interests

 

2,249

 

 

 

2,197

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

18,570

 

 

 

18,642

 

Total assets

$

58,602

 

 

$

57,153

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Notes payable and short-term borrowings

$

4,957

 

 

$

4,868

 

Accounts payable

 

8,125

 

 

 

7,136

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

1,027

 

 

 

1,724

 

Taxes on earnings

 

182

 

 

 

155

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,718

 

 

 

3,658

 

Accrued restructuring

 

121

 

 

 

180

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

4,505

 

 

 

4,161

 

Total current liabilities

 

22,635

 

 

 

21,882

 

Long-term debt

 

7,840

 

 

 

7,487

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

6,659

 

 

 

6,546

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value (9,600 shares authorized; 1,300 and 1,283 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively)

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

28,239

 

 

 

28,199

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(3,728

)

 

 

(3,946

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(3,108

)

 

 

(3,084

)

Total HPE stockholders’ equity

 

21,416

 

 

 

21,182

 

Non-controlling interests

 

52

 

 

 

56

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

21,468

 

 

 

21,238

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

58,602

 

 

$

57,153

 
 

Contacts

Media Contact:
Laura Keller

Laura.Keller@hpe.com

Investor Contact:
Jeff Kvaal

investor.relations@hpe.com

