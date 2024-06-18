Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces New AI and Hybrid Cloud Programs to Boost Partner Profitability

Comprehensive AI channel enablement tools, certifications, and training, delivered in collaboration with NVIDIA, to accelerate AI partner adoption

Competencies for AI, compute, storage, hybrid cloud , and networking advance partner expertise and create opportunity to expand profitable growth

Enhanced HPE GreenLake offerings and capabilities improve partner experience and drive hybrid cloud growth opportunities





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HPE Discover – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a new AI enablement program, in collaboration with NVIDIA, designed to boost profitability and deliver new revenue streams for partners. The program offers new competencies and additional resources across AI, compute, storage, networking, hybrid cloud, sustainability, as well as enhanced HPE GreenLake offerings and capabilities.

HPE announced, as part of its new NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, a new AI partner strategy with NVIDIA aimed at driving greater innovation and more opportunities to leverage HPE’s pioneering edge-to-cloud portfolio. The strategy includes AI workshops and competency programs that enable HPE’s leading enterprise partners to further their AI skill sets through the following differentiated trainings and certifications:

AI acceleration workshops support partners on their AI journey and include an AI readiness assessment, tools for building tailored AI growth strategies, measurements of success, and a roadmap for building AI service practices.

support partners on their AI journey and include an AI readiness assessment, tools for building tailored AI growth strategies, measurements of success, and a roadmap for building AI service practices. AI skills development workshops, self-paced content, and certifications , all curated on HPE Tech Pro. HPE Tech Pro will also feature self-paced training developed by NVIDIA and HPE will leverage the latest NVIDIA certificate programs. Combined, these resources will further advance AI skills, including the ability to sell and architect a complete full-stack AI solution from HPE and NVIDIA’s portfolio of AI solutions.

enables partners to develop a comprehensive AI practice that can support all stages of the AI lifecycle – whether customers are starting with AI, scaling existing use cases, or conducting advanced AI research. In collaboration with NVIDIA, HPE will deliver a comprehensive enablement program for channel partners to recommend, deploy, and manage a complete AI software and hardware solution stack, which includes the new HPE Private Cloud AI, a full-stack turnkey private cloud designed for AI workloads. Partners will develop skills to architect a complete AI solution, enabling customers to then focus their resources on accelerating the development and deployment of AI use cases that can enhance productivity or create new revenue streams. HPE Compute competency enables partners to develop expertise on the appropriate inferencing solution for supporting the AI models and use cases being planned by the customer. Partners will be able to recommend the optimal NVIDIA-Certified HPE ProLiant GenAI inference server with the AI and data software stack best suited to support the inference performance requirements of the customer, all while considering the price-performance ratio that will deliver a positive return on their investment.

enables partners to support advanced enterprise customers that are developing and customizing their own GenAI models. In addition, the HPC competency will develop expertise to support other data-intensive models and use cases such as deep learning, autonomous driving, and financial modeling. This competency will enable partners to architect and integrate the HPE Cray portfolio – including NVIDIA-Certified HPE Cray systems – as part of their broader AI and HPC strategy. HPE Storage and Data Services competency has been updated to include expertise to support HPE GreenLake for File Storage – now certified for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and validated for NVIDIA OVX – which delivers a proven enterprise file storage solution for accelerating AI, GenAI, and GPU -intensive workloads at scale.

“With these latest advancements, HPE continues to invest in enabling our ecosystem of partners to expand and grow into new profitable revenue streams. This includes equipping partners with the necessary tools and skills to navigate their AI journey and tap into this massive market opportunity,” said Simon Ewington, Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “With our expanded collaboration with NVIDIA, our new AI skills-building program will enable partners to guide their customers in how to accelerate the development and deployment of new AI technologies that enable various use cases and deliver a competitive edge across every industry.”

Growing profits with HPE Partner Ready Vantage

HPE Partner Ready Vantage is a program purpose-built to empower partners to grow annual recurring revenue and provide a solid foundation for continued growth of their services practices. The Centers of Expertise and competencies delivered through the program support partners as they build new capabilities, more differentiated solutions, and services to accelerate their profitable growth.

To help quantify the profit opportunity available to partners enrolled in the program, HPE commissioned the Partner Economics Multiplier study with Canalys – a market-leading channel research firm. The study revealed that for every $1 customers invested in HPE solutions, they would spend up to $4.90 on products and services with partners, demonstrating the potential incremental revenue opportunities available to partners that enroll in HPE Partner Ready Vantage and provide additional services to customers.

“The study validates our program’s foundation – we recognize the partner’s expertise and ability to extend value to their customers via our innovation and the partner’s unique services,” said Jesse Chavez, Vice President Worldwide Partner Programs and Operations, HPE. “We are demonstrating the multiplier effect of partners in HPE Partner Ready Vantage and partners who expand opportunities by adding their own IP and services to our solutions.”

Additional revenue-growing updates now available to HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners include:

HPE Aruba Networking Security Service Edge (SSE) competency provides partners with the skills and expertise to integrate applications such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) into an SSE solution for customers seeking secure access with a single cloud-delivered platform.

competency provides partners with the skills and expertise to integrate applications such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) into an SSE solution for customers seeking secure access with a single cloud-delivered platform. HPE Solutions for sustainability competency provides partners with a comprehensive approach to developing an IT sustainability practice that enables them to meet the business and technology requirements needed to achieve IT sustainability metrics. Partners will develop skills to address and help minimize the impact of carbon emissions across a broad portfolio of data center , compute, networking, storage, and hybrid cloud technology and services, especially with the emergence of AI. Offered in collaboration with NVIDIA, partners will master an understanding of how to leverage a comprehensive portfolio of more sustainable and power-efficient technologies such as direct liquid cooling, as well as IT sustainability insights from end points and applications that can help minimize the impact of carbon emissions within the enterprise.

equips partners with tools to capitalize on HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) offerings, like Asset Upcycling Services and Certified Preowned, to gain up to 6% in additional incentives. Powered by HPE GreenLake gives service providers an authorized badge demonstrating their expertise in leveraging the HPE GreenLake portfolio to deliver their own customized managed services to customers.

Enhanced integration and services with HPE GreenLake expand new hybrid cloud growth opportunities

HPE GreenLake cloud is delivering even more value, speed and actionable insights to customers’ hybrid cloud environments with enhanced integrations and standardization. These enhancements offer end-to-end manageability, observability, and sustainability metrics through orchestration of end points, workloads, and data across hybrid environments.

Today, HPE announced the following new HPE GreenLake offerings and services that enable partners to deliver faster time to value and powerful insights to customers’ hybrid cloud environments:

Standardized Rapid instances of HPE GreenLake will make it easier and faster for partners to configure, price, and quote HPE GreenLake offerings in virtualization, containerization, and Zerto cyber resilience. These pre-validated hardware and software packages will deliver a streamlined experience, from quote to activation. More rapid workloads to be added in future releases.

will make it easier and faster for partners to configure, price, and quote HPE GreenLake offerings in virtualization, containerization, and Zerto cyber resilience. These pre-validated hardware and software packages will deliver a streamlined experience, from quote to activation. More rapid workloads to be added in future releases. HPE GreenLake Flex Solutions are enhanced to deliver a hybrid cloud environment with sustainability and observability features. Now native on HPE GreenLake Flex Solutions is OpsRamp hybrid observability and the Sustainability Insight Center. Together with Consumption Analytics, these enhancements give customers and partners the tools to confidently manage and gain powerful insights into their hybrid cloud installations.

“Since launching HPE GreenLake five years ago, accelerating profitable growth and building new revenue streams across HPE’s portfolio and services has been a major focus and differentiator for HPE’s channel and partner community,” said Ewington. “With the onset of AI and its impact on hybrid cloud, we are doubling down on accelerating the innovation within our products, training, and programs to further increase profitability for our partners.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

