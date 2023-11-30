Hewlett Packard Enterprise Fuels Business Transformation With New AI-Native Architecture and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Industry-leading open, full-stack AI-native architecture delivers new AI solutions to enable enterprises to accelerate AI model development and deployment





Hewlett Packard Enterprise collaborates with NVIDIA to deliver an enterprise-class GenAI solution

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced at HPE Discover Barcelona 2023 the next series of AI-native and hybrid cloud offerings for machine learning development, data analytics, AI-optimized file storage, AI tuning and inferencing and professional services. These solutions bring together HPE’s leadership in hybrid cloud, supercomputing and AI/ML software to enable organizations to become AI-powered businesses. This is all delivered based on an open, full-stack AI-native architecture that incorporates a curated mix of software and infrastructure designed specifically to accelerate the AI lifecycle. The new offerings reduce the barriers of IT and deliver full-stack AI-native solutions that enable organizations to effectively train, tune and inference their AI models, from edge to cloud.

“With the emergence of GenAI, enterprises are quickly realizing that the data and computational demands to effectively run AI models require a fundamentally different approach to technology,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “HPE will bring its market-leading hybrid cloud, supercomputing and AI capabilities more broadly to the enterprise to enable an AI-powered transformation, where customers can develop AI models securely with their proprietary data. Through HPE’s AI-native and hybrid cloud solutions, organizations will be able to fully capitalize on the insights from their data to revolutionize product innovation, customer engagement, and overall realize the full power of GenAI to transform their businesses and industries.”

New AI-native architecture and hybrid cloud solutions for GenAI

Generative AI (GenAI) workloads are computationally intensive and require the ability to efficiently process massive amounts of data. For enterprises to effectively incorporate GenAI, deep learning, computer vision or classical machine learning models into their business, they will need to extend their cloud-native environment to include an AI-native approach. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform is strategically positioned to deliver this evolution in IT through an industry-leading open, full-stack AI-native architecture that includes the following attributes:

Data-first pipeline to manage public and proprietary data across multi-gen IT AI lifecycle management software to accelerate workflows for training, tuning and inferencing Hybrid by design to run AI anywhere from edge to cloud with data protection High-performance interconnects for intelligent connectivity and traffic management for large clusters Supercomputing DNA built into the entire portfolio, sustainable by design, to train the largest models Open ecosystem for freedom of choice with no lock-in

At HPE Discover Barcelona 2023, HPE announced the latest series of AI-native offerings:

AI-native solution stacks with NVIDIA to accelerate time to value

HPE collaborates with NVIDIA to deliver an enterprise-class, full-stack GenAI solution: HPE announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to build an enterprise computing solution for generative AI (GenAI). The co-engineered, pre-configured AI tuning and inferencing solution enables enterprises of any size to quickly customize foundation models using private data and deploy production applications anywhere, from edge to cloud. The offering removes the complexity of developing and deploying GenAI infrastructure with a full-stack AI tuning and inferencing solution from HPE and NVIDIA.

HPE accelerates AI training with new turnkey solution powered by NVIDIA: HPE recently announced a new supercomputing solution for generative AI designed for large enterprises, research institutions, and government organizations to train and tune models and develop AI applications. The turnkey solution improves time to value and accelerates training and tuning of AI models using private data sets by providing supercomputing technology and the software tools to build faster AI applications and ML models.

“Generative AI is inspiring enterprises to reinvent their businesses using their own data as the rocket fuel for transformation,” said Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing, NVIDIA. “Our extended collaboration with HPE will help enterprises everywhere harness full-stack, accelerated computing and software from NVIDIA to supercharge the power of generative AI.”

AI-native infrastructure, software and services for AI model development and deployment

HPE GreenLake for File Storage increases performance density and throughput for demanding AI workloads: HPE GreenLake for File Storage, an efficient all-flash unstructured data platform with a cloud operational experience, keeps pace with customers’ large-scale AI workloads as they grow and evolve. New enhancements will speed AI model training and tuning, including GenAI and large language models (LLMs), plus accelerate data aggregation and data preparation. Support for 30TB NVMe SSDs and connectivity to new NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand for GPU-centric compute are available to order today. Upcoming enhancements will increase the capacity density and throughput by seven times*, and will be available early first half of 2024.

HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software as a managed service on AWS and other cloud providers: HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software is now available as a managed service with a complete, adaptable, cloud-managed experience for AI/ML model training.

Accelerate and securely implement GenAI initiatives in days with a flexible managed service that supports any stage of a company’s AI/ML journey

Reduce the complexity and operational overhead with an AI/ML model training managed service to accelerate the time to model development

Future-proof AI/ML model training infrastructure to help relieve management staffing and processing burdens

Increase AI adoption with new generative AI studio capabilities to rapidly prototype and test models

HPE Ezmeral Software provides a future-proof hybrid SaaS foundation for data, analytics and AI: New enhancements to HPE Ezmeral Software further simplify and accelerate enterprise data, analytics and AI with a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that seamlessly operates across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Speed up time to insight across the entire analytics lifecycle with the power of a hybrid data lakehouse that is now GPU- and CPU -optimized and can manage, access and analyze data across any NFS- or S3-compliant solution

-optimized and can manage, access and analyze data across any NFS- or S3-compliant solution Enhanced model training and tuning in HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics Software via deep integration with HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software

Optimize NVIDIA GPU allocations across workloads and users with GPU-aware capabilities in HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics Software

Access expanded third-party integrations with Whylogs for model observability and Voltron Data for GPU-accelerated queries

Also available as an HPE GreenLake Flex Solution: The new enterprise computing solution for GenAI is also available as an HPE GreenLake Flex Solution that includes HPE GreenLake for File Storage with Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault software to protect AI models and data sources and OpsRamp software to provide visibility and automation across the AI lifecycle in multi-vendor, multi-cloud environments.

HPE Services to advance an enterprise’s journey to AI: HPE Services now provides a broad portfolio of consulting services, workforce training and deployment solutions. The new AI services take customers through every step of the journey: from GenAI and LLM discovery to implementation, where customers develop the optimum operational models and hybrid cloud data strategies needed to build, deploy and scale solutions into transformative outcomes. These comprehensive services are supported by new Global Centers of Excellence for AI and Data now open in Spain, United States, Bulgaria, India and Tunisia.

Taiga Cloud partners with HPE to power its GenAI cloud

Taiga Cloud, a Northern Data Group company, has partnered with HPE to power cloud services using HPE Cray XD supercomputers. Taiga Cloud now provides access to over 27,000 NVIDIA H100, A100 and NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, connected using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform.

“The data intensity of generative AI workloads necessitates a different approach to cloud computing allowing a single workload to process massive amounts of data. We chose to partner with HPE to build Europe’s first 100% carbon-neutral Generative AI cloud because HPE understands the importance of a sustainable approach and a new way of thinking. Their unique AI-native architecture reflects our changing world where supercomputing with open ecosystems must intersect with sustainability to democratize AI and enable the most innovative ideas to come to life,” said Karl Havard, managing director, Taiga Cloud.

Availability

The enterprise computing solution for generative AI will be orderable in Q1CY24.

The HPE Services for AI, managed services for HPE Machine Learning Development Environment Software and updates to HPE Ezmeral Software are generally available.

