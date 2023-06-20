Hewlett Packard Enterprise Extends Private Cloud Portfolio at Equinix Data Centers to Give Customers More Choice and Fast Access to Hybrid Cloud

HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio will be available as pre-provisioned services to help customers rapidly build and grow their private cloud

HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix IBX® data centers gives customers additional choice, flexibility, and balance in building their hybrid cloud strategy

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HPE Discover 2023 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced an expanded partnership with Equinix, to extend the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at strategic Equinix data centers around the world, giving customers rapid access to a broad range of private cloud offerings, for greater speed, agility, flexibility, and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.

“Enabling HPE GreenLake at Equinix’s state-of-the-art IBX data centers across strategic global locations is the next evolution in accelerating customer hybrid cloud adoption,” said Vishal Lall, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake cloud services solutions. “This partnership brings the best of the cloud experience like scalability and rapid provisioning, plus optimized performance, open choice, and low and predictable total cost of ownership—closer to our customers’ centers of data and empowers them to speed transformation while optimizing costs.”

Expanded HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio pre-provisioned globally at Equinix data centers

With today’s announcement, customers can access the expanding HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at strategic Equinix data centers, giving customers more choice and flexibility in leveraging modern private cloud capabilities to address a broad range of workloads, applications, and use cases. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will pre-provision the private cloud portfolio at Equinix data centers so customers can rapidly deploy private clouds.

“Customers want options to create hybrid, multi-cloud architectures managed by trusted third parties while maintaining control of their IT and keeping data secure, compliant and available,” said Jon Lin, executive vice president and general manager, data center services, Equinix. “Customers also want sustainable solutions, and we are proud of our long-standing commitment with HPE to create sustainable outcomes for our customers and the environment. Together we are helping customers quickly scale with a modern, private cloud solution via a distributed, interconnected digital infrastructure.”

Announced in June 2022, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is API-enabled and is an automated, flexible, scalable, and enterprise-grade private cloud with a simple modern experience. It’s designed with modular infrastructure and software and supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines, and container workloads in a self-service mode. With simple rate-card pricing that delivers a straightforward pay-as-you-go consumption model, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise offers six workload-optimized instances for general purpose, compute, memory and storage. HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise continues to gain momentum in the market, with signature new customer wins across the automotive, financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries.

“As a leader in driving global advancements in sustainability, Danfoss works to continually improve its products while optimizing costs in a hypercompetitive world,” said Sune Baastrup, CIO, Danfoss. “We needed to modernize our traditional IT to an agile cloud model that aligns the right workload on the right platform at the right time, and with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise at Equinix, we are now able to harmonize our private and public cloud footprints, deliver agile enterprise-wide IT and reduce cloud sprawl.”

Also today, HPE expanded its private cloud portfolio with the addition of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition. The new offering allows customers to spin up virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand and self-manage their private cloud from VMs to infrastructure with AIOps-driven simplicity. With an intuitive cloud operational experience for management and seamless integration for data protection, customers can store, manage and protect data across on-premises, edge and public cloud while providing industry-leading1 data availability and efficiency. The offering provides customers ultimate flexibility with self-service agility as well as the option to pay up-front or pay-as-you-go.

HPE GreenLake Availability at Equinix International Business Exchange Data Centers

Both HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition will be pre-provisioned and available on a rolling basis starting this August at Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers serving the following metro areas: Frankfurt; London; Silicon Valley; Singapore; Sydney; Toronto; and Washington, D.C., with more locations and HPE GreenLake cloud services to be added in the future. By starting with these two HPE GreenLake services, HPE aims to provide customers with a wide range of workload management and payment options to cover a broad spectrum of their private cloud needs.

“Increasingly, global organizations are turning to digital infrastructure providers to help transform IT investments by distributing private cloud infrastructure at the edge – close to clouds, users, and applications – to enhance enterprise network capabilities that can enable rapid scaling and security, minimize latency and ensure availability of applications,” said David Tapper, Program VP at IDC. “By deepening their partnership, HPE and Equinix can assist customers in their hybrid cloud strategy by providing managed cloud services that provision standardized private clouds and simplify integration with public cloud providers, add capacity on an as-needed basis, and enable shorter time commitments. Together this should help organizations achieve critical objectives such as improved productivity, lower costs and enhanced ROI.”

News Announced Onstage During HPE Discover 2023 Keynote

Today’s partnership with Equinix will be announced onstage by HPE CEO Antonio Neri during HPE Discover 2023, the organization’s flagship event, taking place June 20-22 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Watch the Discover keynotes live online.

1 Source: Based on HPE internal testing conducted in October 2022 comparing HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery with four competing on-prem and AWS cloud native backup solutions. Includes 99.9999% data availability guarantee and up to 10X lower write latencies for data bases, with up to 8x more efficient backups than other solutions.

