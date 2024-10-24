Home Business Wire Hesperos and UCF Researchers Develop Human iPSC-Derived Myelination Model, Enabling Investigation and...
Hesperos and UCF Researchers Develop Human iPSC-Derived Myelination Model, Enabling Investigation and Treatment Development for Peripheral Nervous System Diseases

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACSBiomaterials–Hesperos, a leader in recreating human biology with its’ Human-on-a-Chip® platform, has announced a breakthrough development of a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived model of peripheral myelination. Published in ACS Biomaterials, the work was done in collaboration with the University of Central Florida (UCF). This in vitro model enables the study and development of treatments for currently treatment deficient, rare diseases affecting the peripheral nervous system, such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP). Animal and simple in vitro models have had limited relevance for these human nervous system diseases.


Myelin is produced by nerve cells and serves to insulate nerve fibers and enhances the transmission and speed of nerve impulses essential for proper nervous system function. Disorders affecting peripheral nerve myelination lead to progressively worsening conditions such as muscle weakness and fatigue.

Hesperos and UCF researchers developed a co-culture model using iPSC-derived Schwann cells and motoneurons in a serum-free medium. Key features of peripheral nerve myelination were observed, including development of myelin segments and nodes of Ranvier, both critical for nerve impulse transmission. Advanced 3D confocal microscopy was used to measure g-ratios of myelination, a key indicator of myelin health, which correlated well with in vivo values.

“This iPSC-based model marks a significant step forward in our ability to study peripheral nervous system diseases,” said J. Hickman, PhD, co-author and Hesperos Chief Scientist. “By using human cells in a controlled environment, we can investigate peripheral nervous disorders with greater translatability to human diseases such as CMT and CIDP that have high unmet medical needs.”

Hesperos’ development of this peripheral nervous system myelination model aligns with the three goals of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 which aims to reduce, replace and refine alternatives to animal testing and accelerate drug discovery with novel, more informative methods.

Hesperos, Inc.

Hesperos is a global contract research organization specializing in drug development services with its Human-on-a-Chip® platform. By integrating multiple human organ systems into a single, interconnected model, Hesperos replicates key aspects of human biology to understand diseases and therapeutic responses.

Learn more at: hesperosinc.com

Nathan Post

Director of Business Operations

NPost@hesperosinc.com

