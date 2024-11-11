HES Announces Employee Kindness Challenge

Good Nurtured promotes and enhances mental, emotional, and physical well-being by fostering kindness, civility, and graciousness in the workplace.





MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health Enhancement Systems (HES), leading provider of workplace and member organizations wellness solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their latest well-being challenge, Good Nurtured.

“We are excited to introduce Good Nurtured as part of our ongoing commitment to employee well-being and positive organizational change,” notes Dean Witherspoon, CEO of HES. “Promoting kindness and civility at work, and anywhere people interact, should be an essential element of comprehensive well-being strategies.”

Good Nurtured encourages participants to build simple, easy-to-do rituals called Good Things into work and life. Good Things fall into 3 categories:

Good to Me — physical, emotional, and social self-care practices

— physical, emotional, and social self-care practices Good to You — kindness, graciousness, and civility toward people you know

— kindness, graciousness, and civility toward people you know Good to All — goodwill toward people you don’t know.

Employees experience how small gestures result in significantly elevated well-being — based on shared values, grounded in courtesy and consideration.

“We’ve designed Good Nurtured to be a fun, engaging experience that promotes personal growth and connection among colleagues,” adds Rachel LaBerge, Good Nurtured program director. “Our goal is to empower individuals and organizations to embrace these values, then watch the ripple effect they have on the entire community.”

Good Nurtured Well-Being Challenge 30-Minute Group Demo

Wednesday, November 13 is World Kindness Day. HES is celebrating the annual event by offering wellness program managers a sneak peek at this new well-being challenge, scheduled to launch January 20, 2025. Learn more by viewing the 1-minute preview video and sign up for the 30-minute demo at goodnurturedchallenge.com.

Read the HES White Paper Kindness and Well-Being Go Hand in Hand: From Sentiment to Science.

Science confirms that acts of kindness — whether given, received, or observed — boost physical, mental, and emotional well-being; they multiply in a circular, ever-expanding chain reaction.

About HES

Health Enhancement Systems is the industry leader in immersive workplace wellness challenges — inspiring employees and members to take action in a broad range of physical, mental, financial, and social health behaviors. The company serves corporations, health plans, educational institutions, health systems, government entities, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 600+ implementations each year, directly and through top health plan partners, health management firms, and benefits consultants.

