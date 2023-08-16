HEROIC.com’s Inc. 5000 Honor Reflects Continued Success Combating Cyber-Attacks

The Company’s Healthcare Emphasis is Among Top Three Industries Targeted by Cyber Crime

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberattack–HEROIC.com, an emerging star in enterprise cybersecurity, proudly announces their fourth year ranking among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America for 2023. The company’s rapid rise within the Inc. 5000 to secure a position among the top 10 cybersecurity companies nationwide is fueled by increased demand for advanced preventive cyber defenses and security-focused IT services, particularly within the healthcare sector. HEROIC’s cutting-edge software platform and security-focused services have proven indispensable, especially within the three most targeted industries for cybercrime: Education, Government, and Healthcare. The company also secures a place among the Top 25 growth companies in Utah.





“Cyber-attacks have witnessed an astonishing global surge, with a 38 percent increase in 2022 according to Checkpoint Research,” reveals Chad Bennett, the CEO of HEROIC. “In the same span of a single year, attacks on healthcare organizations surged by 86 percent, averaging over 1,400 attacks per week, per organization. Most enterprises struggle to keep pace with this escalating threat landscape. This is precisely where HEROIC steps in.”

HEROIC’s rapid ascent represents the fourth firm led by Bennett to place among the top one percent of privately held companies in the United States. With a predominant focus on serving enterprises, Bennett has a much larger vision, garnering significant attention as he propels forward with HEROIC’s mission to protect humanity from AI-based cyber threats.

Aside from its enterprise cybersecurity service offerings, HEROIC is on the brink of unveiling its SaaS-based next-generation platform, a pivotal leap forward in safeguarding against AI-driven cyber threats. Powered by HEROIC’s proprietary Cyberlytics technology, this platform allows you to create a personalized AI guardian that protects your data, your devices, your cloud services, and ultimately you.

Bennett elaborates, “We are taking enterprise-strength cybersecurity to the masses, to protect remote workers, small businesses, families, and most importantly the people that matter the most in your life.”

Noteworthy members of the Inc. 5000 roster from previous years encompass industry giants such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Pandora, further highlighting HEROIC’s prestigious position within this illustrious arena.

ABOUT HEROIC.com

HEROIC is at the forefront of shaping the future of cybersecurity, harnessing the potential of big data and artificial intelligence. Setting itself apart from conventional cybersecurity solutions, HEROIC leverages its exclusive Cyberlytics technology to adopt a predictive and proactive stance, intelligently safeguarding users well ahead of any potential attacks or threats. Through its cutting-edge SaaS-based Unified Cybersecurity Platform, HEROIC provides a comprehensive shield that encompasses your data, devices, cloud services, and, ultimately, you, offering robust protection against a wide array of threats.

