Hero Digital’s Outstanding Customer Experience Work Wins Multiple eHealthcare Leadership Awards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hero Digital, a premier digital customer experience agency, announced that it won multiple eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its progressive design, development, and creative work with its client partners—UNC Health and Atlantic Health System. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize outstanding health websites and digital initiatives, highlighting the role of digital communications in achieving healthcare organizations’ business objectives.





At an awards presentation at the Annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Austin, Texas, Hero Digital was awarded:

Gold, Best Internet Home Page: UNC Health

Gold, Best Site Design: Atlantic Health System

Gold, Best Interactive: Atlantic Health System

Platinum, Best Mobile Website: Atlantic Health System

Distinction, Best Care/Disease Management: Atlantic Health System

“ Atlantic Health System and UNC Health understand the impact a seamless digital experience has on access to care in their communities,” said Valerie Reich, Hero Digital’s VP of Healthcare Strategy. “ They’ve built the foundation to meet consumers where they are on their health journey and empower them with the tools to take the next best action through connected, data-driven insights. These awards are a testament to our esteemed partners and talented team, who consistently deliver exceptional results.”

Over the past year, Atlantic Health System partnered with Hero Digital to re-imagine its website and digital ecosystem with patients at the center of its care model. They used the power of their digital ecosystem to improve the healthcare journey—from information on routine care to the most cutting-edge treatments.

With the help of Hero Digital’s team of digital healthcare experts, Atlantic Health System completely overhauled both the front-end patient experience and the back-end systems and data—enabling them to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

The new homepage shows off Atlantic Health System’s updated design system and brand messaging framework, built to showcase their mission to serve their community by providing compassionate, personalized care to diverse populations.

Hero Digital partnered with UNC Health to create a thoughtful, AA-compliant, and extensible design system. Micro animations inject brand personality and moments of joy into and throughout the entire experience.

Every aspect of the UNC Health website and mobile experience is purposely curated to bring the brand to life and make wellness accessible to all of North Carolina. Through optimizations based on testing and research, we’re helping users find the care that’s right for them.

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards draw around 1,000 entries annually and exclusively recognize the best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations, online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives.

Heading into 2025, Hero Digital’s award-winning healthcare teams are partnering with industry leaders to deliver digital experiences designed to treat the whole person.

Hero Digital continues to build momentum and recognition across industries by recently winning four Gold MarCom Awards for Creativity, Design, and Illustration for its work with Atlantic Health System and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

To learn more about Hero Digital and its work within the healthcare industry, please visit https://herodigital.com/.

