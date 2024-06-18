Hero Digital Appoints Michael Olaye as Managing Director of its Western Region

Experienced technology and creative executive joins Hero Digital to drive strategy and organizational growth in the Western region

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hero Digital, an award-winning customer experience transformation company, reinforces its commitment to creating transformational growth for clients with the appointment of Michael Olaye as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Western Region. In his role, Olaye will serve as a member of the firm’s Executive Leadership Team and will drive client strategy and business objectives while advancing Hero Digital’s vision and growth in the region.





With over 25 years in the digital industry, Olaye has expertly blended technology, creativity, growth and product development to bring an insightful and forward-thinking approach to transformational client solutions. With strong technical knowledge and a deep understanding of Hero Digital’s core industries, Olaye will be responsible for implementing commercial strategies and regional goals while identifying growth opportunities for the company.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to the commercial leadership team,” said Scott Webb, Chief Commercial Officer of Hero Digital. “Hero was born on the west coast and our success with global brands headquartered there – like Zoom, DirecTV, AirBnB, and industry-leading computer and mobile technology manufacturing brands – is one of the reasons this role is so important to our strategic plans. As an industry-recognized digital innovator, Michael’s keen knowledge and experience connecting the dots for world-class brands across brand, marketing, design, and platforms will be pivotal in driving client success in the region. His expertise in organizational growth makes him an exceptional addition to the team as Hero Digital expands its national reach.”

Before joining Hero Digital, Olaye served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Strategy & Innovation at R/GA, leveraging his experience in the digital landscape to drive client growth and objectives. As a founding member of the innovative agency U-Dox, Olaye played a pivotal role in forging partnerships with renowned brands like Adidas, Nike and New Balance. He has held various leadership positions across national and global organizations, working with major brands like Credit Suisse, Minecraft, Pernod Ricard, BMW Group, JPMorgan & Chase and Unilever. His work has earned him multiple industry awards including Cannes Lions, LIA, D&AD, Guldagget, Eurobest, Cristal, and Clios.

“I’ve always been passionate about finding ways to merge innovation with strategy and build more connected experiences leveraging data, AI, design and marketing for my clients,” said Olaye. “Now, in this role, I also have the opportunity to drive impact with Hero Digital’s growth, scale and the already successful foundation they’ve built in the West through its next phase. Hero has a lot of heart in the region and I’m excited to join the talented team of digital innovators as we guide clients through this dynamic landscape and craft multi-disciplined solutions to their most pressing problems.”

Olaye’s appointment as EVP and Managing Director of the Western Region is an integral part of Hero Digital’s new brand mission and solidifies its dedication to solving the hardest problems for the world’s leading brands.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is the leading, independent digital agency designed to solve the hardest problems of the Fortune 500. Through a holistic mix of strategy, creative, marketing, technology, and data, we shape growth and create value for many of the world’s leading brands. Hero’s expert problem solvers help companies like Zoom, Comcast, U.S. Bank, Nagase, Cedars-Sinai, and UNC Health create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, please visit www.herodigital.com.

Contacts

Walker Sands for Hero Digital



Hero-Digital@Walkersands.com