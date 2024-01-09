Herbert Diess to become Executive Chairman of the Board of The Mobility House, spearheading Vehicle-to-Grid technology

The Mobility House announces the appointment of Herbert Diess as its new Executive Chairman of the Board.

The former CEO of the Volkswagen Group will take over the role from energy market expert Alexander Landia.

The Mobility House strengthens the renewable energy system with innovative Vehicle-to-Grid technologies, utilizing electric vehicle batteries as energy storage to promote the integration of renewable energies, as well as to reduce electricity costs and CO2 emissions.

BELMONT, Calif. & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Herbert Diess will join The Mobility House as the new Executive Chairman of the Board. The Mobility House is the world’s leading technology company in the field of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and intelligent charging. Starting 2024 Diess will take over the role from Dr. Alexander Landia, who has been holding the position since 2017 as a recognized energy market expert. Landia will continue to contribute his outstanding energy market expertise to the company. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in the realization of V2G by The Mobility House. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been committed to the transformation towards a sustainable and efficient energy and mobility future.









Together for zero zero – reaching zero emissions at zero cost

Dr. Herbert Diess says: “As the expansion of wind and solar energy continues to accelerate, there is a need for considerably increased storage capacities and flexibility in our future energy system. The rapidly growing fleet of electric vehicles, which is used on average for less than one hour daily, is already the world’s largest electrical energy storage. To use this to optimize the power grids and thereby offer electric vehicle owners significantly lower energy costs is the vision for the future that I share with The Mobility House. This will benefit drivers, manufacturers, energy providers, and, in particular, the energy transition can be significantly accelerated. The Mobility House has developed market-ready solutions for this, which can now be delivered to customers in collaboration with automakers and energy providers. The latest electric cars are already Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capable. I look forward to shaping and accelerating this disruptive transformation of the energy ecosystem together with The Mobility House. It’s a great goal, as formulated by the founder Thomas Raffeiner of The Mobility House: in the end, electric cars will drive for free and emission-free.”

Thomas Raffeiner, founder and Delegate of the Board at The Mobility House elaborates: “We are excited to welcome Dr. Herbert Diess, a pioneer and visionary in the field of electromobility, to The Mobility House. We are united by our vision. Our gratitude goes to Dr. Alexander Landia, who has been a valuable guide to The Mobility House and has significantly contributed to the success of the company with his dedication. He will continue as a member of the board of directors.”

Technological advances and benefits for customers

Vehicle-to-Grid technology is a key element for the rapid and cost-effective implementation of a renewable energy system and the global energy transition. This concept utilizes electric vehicles not only as means of transportation but also as mobile energy storage units that can feed energy back into the grid when needed. The technology portfolio of The Mobility House focuses on transforming both mobile and stationary electric vehicle batteries into aggregated storage and flexibility potential. This promotes the expansion and integration of renewables while reducing CO2 emissions.

The Mobility House globally manages more than 1,600 charging locations intelligently through the Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot. Since 2015, the company has been involved in more than eight international V2G pilot projects, including the latest Replicable V2X Deployment For Schools (RVXDS) project which will implement bidirectional charging at four California school locations. In 2024, The Mobility House will launch the first commercial V2G service on the European market together with Mobilize, a Renault Group brand. With this track record of successful projects, a growing international presence and the support of strategic investors, the company is ideally positioned to play a leading role in the future of sustainable mobility.

The Mobility House and Herbert Diess at CES 2024

From January 9th to 10th, The Mobility House, together with Herbert Diess, will be at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas (USA). The experts will be available at the German Pavilion, Booth 55439, to answer questions on the topic of electric mobility.

More information

Factsheets, background information and visuals are available for download.

About ‘The Mobility House’

The goal of The Mobility House is to shape an emission-free energy and mobility future. We integrate vehicle batteries into the power grid using intelligent charging and energy solutions. This way, we promote the development of renewable energies, stabilize the power grid, and make electric mobility more affordable. The technology company was founded in 2009 and operates globally from its sites in Munich, Zurich and Belmont (CA). We support our private and business customers on their way to electromobility through the planning and building process as well as the operation of an individual charging infrastructure. As a neutral supplier, we work together with many partners such as charging infrastructure manufacturers, installation companies, back-end system operators, energy suppliers and automobile manufacturers. Our proprietary EV Aggregation Platform forms the technological foundation for our intelligent Charging and Energy Management system, ChargePilot, and eyond, a smart charging tariff that makes charging affordable while also stabilizing the power grids and markets. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.

