Henry Schein Presents a Comprehensive Lineup of Solutions at the 2024 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced it will present at the 2024 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting a comprehensive lineup of digital equipment, technology solutions, and business services designed to help dental practices operate more efficiently and effectively.





The Midwinter Meeting, which is scheduled for February 22 to February 24, 2024, will provide practitioners an opportunity to experience an immersive display of Henry Schein’s extensive range of products and solutions, aimed at empowering oral health professionals to elevate practice efficiency and enhance the overall patient experience.

Key highlights include:

Software solutions covering practice management, marketing, patient engagement, and artificial intelligence (AI) from Henry Schein One (booth #3012);

Merchandise products and exclusive offers on Henry Schein Brand Products (booth #3019);

Transition planning, sales, valuations, and practice financing solutions from Henry Schein Dental Practice Transitions and Henry Schein Financial Services (booth #3019);

Henry Schein’s Thrive brand programs and events, a portfolio of offerings that provide savings, rewards, support, and experiences designed to help enhance practice success (booth #3019); and

Revenue cycle management offerings from eAssist Dental Solutions, including insurance reimbursement optimization from Unitas PPO solutions, and dental coding and administration resources from Practice Booster (booth #3019).

Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and digital technology solutions, including scanners and 3D printers. Members of the Henry Schein Dental leadership team will be available to discuss products and solutions including: 3Shape Trios® 5, Ackuretta CURIE Plus & SOL Printer, ACTEON C50 and SoproCare, Carina™ Sensors, Dentsply Sirona Primescan, Primemill, and Primeprint, DEXIS™ OP3D and IS3800, DigiDoc x90, Henry Schein Brands Reprocessing Bundle, Ivoclar CS6, Medit i700, Planmeca Emerald S and Planmill, SprintRay Ecosystem, and Vatech Green CT and PaX-i3D SMART.

“As Team Schein advances a human-centric approach in the digital landscape, we eagerly anticipate engaging with dental professionals at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting,” said Dave Steck, President, U.S. Dental Group, Henry Schein. “The meeting is a platform for us to highlight our extensive array of solutions and services, and to showcase how we contribute to enhancing the customer experience. Through our customer-centric approach, Henry Schein ensures that health care professionals can rely on us to consistently provide an experience that connects our wide array of offerings.”

Henry Schein One (booth #3012) will showcase the company’s integrated patient management platforms, including Dentrix® and Dentrix Ascend®, and their accompanying suites. These suites directly integrate with each platform, spanning the workflows of the dentist’s office, inclusive of the services needed to ensure practice success:

Revenue Cycle Management: Billing & Payments suite; Eligibilities & Claims Processing suite;

Billing & Payments suite; Eligibilities & Claims Processing suite; Patient Experience: Dentrix & Dentrix Ascend Communications suites; Patient Forms; Patient Booking;

Dentrix & Dentrix Ascend Communications suites; Patient Forms; Patient Booking; Marketing: Digital Presence Suites (Sesame & Officite)

Digital Presence Suites (Sesame & Officite) Dental Analytics powered by Jarvis™;

powered by Jarvis™; Clinical: Detect AI, powered and manufactured by VideaHealth; Voice, powered by Bola AI; and

Detect AI, powered and manufactured by VideaHealth; Voice, powered by Bola AI; and Services: TechCentral™ for IT support; Dental Practice Consulting.

For more information about Henry Schein’s presence at the 2024 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting, please visit https://henryscheinevents.com/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 24,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

