Henry Schein Contributes to Relief Efforts in Response to Hawaii Wildfires

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the wake of the devastation caused by the wildfires in Hawaii, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is raising money for recovery and rebuilding efforts, donating much-needed health care supplies, and supporting its customers who may be impacted by the ongoing crisis.





The Company and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation are seeding a 2023 Disaster Relief Fund with a $25,000 donation and will match employee contributions up to $25,000, for a cash total of up to $75,000. In addition, Henry Schein plans to donate up to $125,000 worth of health care product to relief organizations, bringing the Company’s total commitment to as much as $200,000.

“Team Schein is committed to supporting our relief agency partners and local health care providers as they prepare to rebuild and recover from these devastating fires in Maui,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our company has long been committed to supporting disaster preparedness and recovery, and in collaboration with our supplier partners and Team Schein Members, we are providing relief agencies with essential resources required to uphold public health on the island.”

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open for dentists and physicians who experience operational, logistical, or financial issues caused by the wildfires. The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Customers can also access the Company’s Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners, which offers guidance and links to resources inside and outside of Henry Schein that can help accelerate the process of getting a business back to providing patient care.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering Team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 23,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

