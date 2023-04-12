Henry Schein Announces Its Support for the ‘Carry The Load®’ Memorial May Campaign for the Second Year in a Row

Team Schein Joins Initiative to Honor and Remember the Service and Sacrifice of the U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Their Families

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its support for the Carry The Load® Memorial May campaign, a month-long Memorial Day awareness program providing active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.





As a national sponsor for the second year in a row, Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program, in partnership with Henry Schein’s Veterans Engagement Team (VET), North American Rescue (NAR), Henry Schein Dental, Henry Schein Medical, and Henry Schein One, will participate in the activities being held across the U.S. throughout May. Additionally, the businesses will sponsor the flagship event, the Dallas Memorial March, a two-day celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance of Memorial Day. Click here for a recap from last year’s Memorial May campaign.

Carry The Load’s Memorial May initiative was created to honor and remember the people who died while serving in the U.S. military. During the 32-day event, beginning on April 27, 2023, Team Schein Members will take part by walking in the National Relay, attending a rally, and fundraising for the nation’s heroes. Henry Schein Cares, North American Rescue, Henry Schein Dental, Henry Schein Medical, and Henry Schein One will sponsor the following rallies and the Dallas Memorial March:

May 1, 2023 – Melville, New York

May 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, California

May 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois

May 13, 2023 – Greenville, South Carolina

May 28 – 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas

“Henry Schein is a purpose-driven Company, and collaborating with Carry The Load helps to advance our mission of supporting communities in which we live and work, including our service members, first responders, and their families,” said Brad Connett, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein North America Distribution Group. “It is important that we pause this Memorial Day and commemorate the individuals who protect our freedoms and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization founded more than a decade ago as a grassroots effort by two Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and to raise awareness of the sacrifices surrounding men and women in uniform. The program has since turned into a nationwide movement.

“We are grateful to once again partner with the Henry Schein team to recognize and remember our nation’s heroes,” said Stephen Holley, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Carry The Load. “It is meaningful to see our sponsors, and the countless other companies and organizations involved, come together for the common purpose of honoring the lives of those who have gone before us.”

Henry Schein’s participation in the Carry The Load program aligns with its Veterans Engagement Team (VET), an Employee Resource Group for Veterans and members of the Armed Forces. VET’s mission is to unify Veterans, their families, and Team Schein Members by fostering camaraderie, providing recruitment and advocacy for service members, and giving back to the community. VET helps to establish a forum for members to engage, collaborate, develop, address, and educate the unique challenges and issues that Veterans face, assist the Company’s outreach to Veteran communities to enhance recruitment and onboarding efforts, and support Henry Schein’s corporate citizenship philosophy through community engagement.

Carry The Load also complements North American Rescue, a Henry Schein Medical business and part of the Company’s One Government segment, and the leading provider of survivability and casualty-care medical products to the defense and public safety markets.

“Participating in the Memorial May campaign and walking alongside the community to support our military and first responders is very special to us at NAR, especially because many of us are former service members,” said Andy Goldy, Vice President, One Government, Henry Schein. “We’re pleased to join Carry The Load yet again to help restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

Additionally, the relationship with Carry The Load reinforces Henry Schein’s commitment to health equity and bridging the gap in Veterans’ access to continuous, accessible, and affordable oral care, along with a continuum of healing services for the mind, body, and soul of Veterans. For example, in 2022, Henry Schein Dental partnered with the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, and Oklahoma Dental Foundation to provide free dental care to Veterans in Oklahoma.

“Oral health is integral to overall health, and expanding access to preventive care and treatment is critical for all individuals, especially for Veterans who may have challenges obtaining routine dental care,” said Dave Steck, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Dental Group, Henry Schein. “We have a unique position within the dental community to help bridge the gaps in Veterans’ access to oral care, and our partnership with Carry The Load amplifies our dedication to our nation’s heroes.”

Henry Schein One, a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry and a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., is also participating in Carry The Load’s Memorial May campaign.

“Our culture was built on the belief that every person is as important as the next, and this belief continues to strengthen with partnerships like Carry The Load,” said Christine King, Co-Executive Chair, Henry Schein One. “We look forward to joining together this Memorial May to pay tribute to America’s heroes.”

For more information about the Carry The Load Memorial May campaign and to register for an event, please click here.

About Carry the Load ®

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. It focuses on three outreach programs: Awareness, Continuum of Care, and Education. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or www.carrytheload.org/media-resources.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

