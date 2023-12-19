Henderson Group Continues to Deliver Payment Choice for Customers with Glory Cash Recycling Solutions

Cash Automation Drives Staff Productivity and Improved in-store Customer Experience

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesstocash–Glory (TYO: 6457), a global leader in retail cash automation solutions has announced that leading Northern Ireland retailer and grocer Henderson Group, has confirmed another substantial order with the company for CASHINFINITYTM point of sale (POS) cash recycling solutions.





Following positive customer feedback and increased staff productivity, this latest order sees the total number of Glory point of sale devices reach almost 700 across the company’s owned and independent retailer estate. The most recent order will introduce Glory’s latest technology, the CI-10X, to Henderson Group stores for the first time.

Henderson Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland and operates a portfolio of more than 100 company stores and supplies to around 400 independently owned stores. The Group is committed to delivering the latest retail technology in their stores to enable their retailers to deliver an exceptional customer experience to their shoppers. Glory’s CASHINFINITY point of sale and back office solutions help Henderson Group to meet shopper demands and choice in the way they order, pay, and are served, while optimising management of cash across the entire store for the retailer.

Glory’s CI-10X POS solutions will be installed at traditional, self-checkout, food-to-go and drive-through payment positions and combined with CI-100X solutions in the store back office, deliver automated closed loop cash management. Removing the need for store employees to handle cash reduces stress, eliminates errors and significantly accelerates end of day reconciliation for store managers.

Ron Whitten, Chief Financial Officer at Henderson Group said:

“We embarked on a retailer-centric, technology-led strategy, with our EPOS software system EDGEPoS, to reduce labour input costs in a number of areas – Electronic Shelf Edge Labels (ESELs) and cash management – and both have been hugely successful for us.

“Where Glory CI-10 machines are now deployed in our self-scan area, we are seeing an increase from c.20% of store transactions in the self-scan area pre-cash introduction, to between 50 and even 60% in some stores. This clearly shows shoppers are opting more and more to use self-scan checkouts when cash is included as an option.

“Working with partners like Glory enables us to build stores with industry leading technology innovations at the fore whilst driving further efficiencies for the business.”

Mark McCallum, UK & Ireland Managing Director at Glory said:

“We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with Henderson Group to protect and manage its cash assets across their business. This significant order of Glory’s CI-10X POS solutions will not only help them to deliver more payment choice and an exceptional shopper experience in their stores across Northern Ireland, but also supports Henderson Group’s technology automation strategy across their stores.”

About Glory

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

Glory’s CASHINFINITY closed-loop solution offers retail businesses heightened security and real-time insight into its cash position while seamlessly integrating with its front-of-store payment installations – whether staff-operated or self-checkout – and providing customers additional options, ease, and facility to pay for their goods however they wish. The solution is designed to save retailers time and reduce costs by removing the constraints of traditional cash management and allowing staff to focus more fully on delivering greater value and an enhanced customer experience.

About Henderson Group

Henderson Group is a local family business achieving 84 th place on the latest Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table of the UK’s private companies.

place on the latest league table of the UK’s private companies. Henderson Group ranked 4 th in the Ulster Business Top 100 NI Companies 2023 and 11 th in the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2023.

in the Ulster Business Top 100 NI Companies 2023 and 11 in the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2023. The Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland.

Four companies make up the Group – Henderson Wholesale, Henderson Retail, Henderson Foodservice and Henderson Group Property, all of which have achieved Gold and Silver Investors in People Accreditation.

Henderson Wholesale has been distributing food and grocery-related products to the convenience retail sector for over 120 years and is the largest operator of its kind in the country. The company was recently named Regional Wholesaler of the Year at the 2023 Grocer Gold Awards.

The Group is committed to sourcing local fresh foods from farmers, growers and suppliers, with over 75% of fresh products sourced on the island of Ireland.

Henderson Retail owns and operates 106 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland and was named Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the Grocer Gold Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Henderson Foodservice is a market leading supplier to the catering industry, providing a vast range of products to hotels, schools, restaurants etc. across the island of Ireland.

Operating out of its head office in Mallusk, the Group employs around 5,000 employees across Northern Ireland.

Other prestigious award wins include Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, Business Eye Awards, BITC Awards and multiple national Retail Industry Awards, Convenience Awards, Forecourt Trader Awards and Grocer Gold Awards.

About EDGEPoS and Henderson Technology

EDGEPoS covers the three primary areas of running a retail business: operational efficiency, security, and business development. Henderson Technology is the largest EPOS supplier in Northern Ireland. The company recently embarked on a significant sales expansion outside of Northern Ireland and is now supplying EDGEPoS to retailers to over 910 sites across the United Kingdom and Australia.

EDGEPoS is the future of retail technology and with its innovative and cost-effective self-checkout solution for retailers, alongside the award-winning Gander, Appetite and Ubamarket app integrations. Henderson Technology works with all its customers to ensure that the award-winning EPOS solution brings added functionality and integrations into the fuel forecourt and convenience sectors.

For more information visit www.henderson.technology

Twitter: @_HendersonTech

