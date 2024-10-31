HemoSonics’ Quantra Hemostasis System Receives Special Mention in TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions List

Named among the 250 best inventions of 2024, the Quantra Hemostasis System provides comprehensive blood analysis detailing hemostasis in the operating room in less than 15 minutes

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HemoSonics, LLC, a medical device company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced that its Quantra Hemostasis System, a medical device that provides comprehensive blood analysis detailing hemostasis in the operating room or laboratory settings in less than 15 minutes, has received a Special Mention in TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions List. The annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations and 50 special mentions that are changing the world.









HemoSonics’ Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus and QStat Cartridges, which provide clinicians with information to inform patient-centered decisions on bleeding management that improve care and optimize blood product usage. The Quantra System uses innovative SEER Sonorheometry (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance), a proprietary medical-grade ultrasound technology that measures the coagulation properties of a whole blood sample. Quantra provides fast, comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care or in laboratory-based settings, typically in less than 15 minutes.

HemoSonics’ Quantra System is FDA-cleared for cardiovascular surgery, trauma, liver transplantation, and major orthopedic surgery. It requires minimal resources to maintain, is easy to operate and interpret, and enables hospitals to standardize a clinically and operationally efficient viscoelastic testing program.

“TIME’s annual Best Inventions List is known for highlighting companies that have changed the world for the better, and receiving this recognition from TIME is a significant honor,” said Bob Roda, HemoSonics President and CEO. “The HemoSonics team will remain focused on our mission to ensure patients get the right care they need at the right time during critical moments.”

Earlier this year, HemoSonics received Special 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the expanded use of arterial blood samples with its Quantra QStat Cartridge. HemoSonics’ QStat Cartridge, used with the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, first received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2022 for venous whole blood samples. HemoSonics also recently received a RADx award in October 2024 and recognition from the NIH to help support research that may help obstetric patients.

To compile this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from editors and correspondents worldwide through an online application process. It focused particularly on fields such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME evaluated each contender based on several key factors: originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics’ flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System’s easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care and laboratory bleeding management.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics.com to learn more.

