Hello Heart Expands into Government Markets to Support Public Servants, Retirees, and Their Dependents

Dozens of public sector organizations now offer Hello Heart as a critical benefit to help prevent heart disease and reduce healthcare costs for their members and taxpayers

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hello Heart, the digital leader in preventive heart health, today announced continued expansion into government markets across the United States. Hello Heart’s collaboration with government agencies and public institutions represents a significant step toward making its proven heart health tool accessible to millions of Americans in the comfort of their homes.





Here are some of the government entities that offer Hello Heart as a benefit to members:

Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS)

City of Minneapolis, Minn.

City of Fort Worth, Texas

City of San Angelo, Texas

El Paso County, Texas

Douglas County, Colo.

Larimer County, Colo.

Northern Michigan University

Addressing the Rising Costs of Cardiovascular Disease

Medical costs for heart attacks and strokes in the U.S. are on the rise and expected to triple to $1.8 trillion by 2050.

An estimated 122 million Americans, or nearly half of U.S. adults, have high blood pressure —the top heart attack and stroke risk factor—and there are not enough physicians to address the needs of this massive population. Hello Heart’s connected blood pressure monitor and mobile app offer personalized, AI-driven digital coaching, and represent a scalable solution for managing heart health risk factors and improving outcomes.

“ Government benefits and pension fund managers have a real opportunity to help the members they serve manage heart attack and stroke risk,” said Maayan Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Hello Heart. “ And the time to do that is now. Heart disease care costs have risen astronomically over the past few years and they will bankrupt public sector budgets if we don’t take simple steps to improve heart health. With Hello Heart, government health leaders now have a solution that works at scale.”

Hello Heart’s Commitment to Public Sector Health

Public sector health plan members have responded positively to Hello Heart’s offerings, with 70 percent remaining active participants in the program after one year of using Hello Heart.

The City of Fort Worth has generated significant clinical and financial value by implementing Hello Heart’s program. The city enrolled 3,650 members in the first year of the program, resulting in an estimated savings of $3.1 million and a 4:1 return on investment.

“ Adding Hello Heart to our benefits package was as easy as the click of a button,” said Holly Moyer, Assistant Director of Human Resources, City of Fort Worth. “ Now, our employees are on track to live healthier lives, and we’ve freed up millions to reinvest in our city’s workforce.”

Ricka Stenerson, Director of Total Compensation for the City of Minneapolis, echoed this sentiment: “ Managing heart health is crucial, especially in the public sector where our employees are dedicated to serving the community. Hello Heart is more than just a benefit—it’s an investment in the long-term health of our employees and their families.”

Public sector leaders interested in learning more about Hello Heart’s offerings and how they can benefit their employees and members can visit this website.

Peer-Reviewed Results and Validated Outcomes

Hello Heart’s outcomes have been validated in several peer-reviewed studies, including a study published in JAMA Open Network. The study saw a 21 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure over three years by high-risk members, which corresponds to a 42 percent reduction in risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.

Another study of more than 100,000 Hello Heart users, recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, observed clinically meaningful reductions in blood pressure, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDLC), and weight—all major risk factors for heart disease.

In addition, an independently validated report from the Validation Institute found that government and labor organization members incurred 15 percent fewer health claims costs annually per enrolled user.

For a complete overview of Hello Heart’s validated clinical and financial results, visit helloheart.com/outcomes.

About Hello Heart

Hello Heart is on a mission to change the way people care for their hearts. The company provides the first app and connected heart monitor to help people track and manage their heart health and get real-time tips. With Hello Heart, people can take steps to control their risk of heart attacks and stroke – the leading cause of death in the United States. Peer-reviewed studies have shown that high-risk users of Hello Heart have seen meaningful drops in blood pressure, cholesterol and even weight.

Recognized as the digital leader in preventive heart health, Hello Heart is trusted by more than 130 leading Fortune 500 and government employers, national health plans, and labor organizations such as 3M, Lenovo, Northwestern Mutual, the City of Fort Worth, and the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund. Hello Heart clients can save $1,676 per enrolled user annually according to an independent analysis by the Validation Institute.

Founded in 2013, Hello Heart has raised more than $138 million from top venture firms including Khosla Ventures, IVP, and Stripes. Hello Heart is a best-in-class solution on the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network, CVS Health Point Solutions Management offering, and other leading health solution platforms. Visit www.helloheart.com for more information.

