Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Pickering Energy Partners’ TE&MFest in Austin, Texas at the Austin Marriott Downtown Hotel on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Any investor presentation provided during the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned for a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

