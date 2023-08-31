Home Business Wire Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events
Business Wire

Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming events:


  • Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Pickering Energy Partners’ TE&MFest in Austin, Texas at the Austin Marriott Downtown Hotel on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Any investor presentation provided during the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned for a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Contacts

Erik Staffeldt

Executive Vice President and CFO

Ph: 281-618-0465 / email: estaffeldt@helilxesg.com

Articoli correlati

Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 revenue of $219.3 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth Ending ARR of $930.0 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth 1,515 customers with...
Continua a leggere

Veritone to Unveil Insights and Spearhead Discussions at Voice & AI 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI innovator to drive dynamic dialogues and offer practical perspectives and case studies at the premier conference for...
Continua a leggere

Orbia Announces Closing of the Offering of Its Supplemental Sustainability Linked Notes in the Mexican Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (“ORBIA”) (BMV: ORBIA*), announces that it has successfully completed the first...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php