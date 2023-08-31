Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming events:
- Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Pickering Energy Partners’ TE&MFest in Austin, Texas at the Austin Marriott Downtown Hotel on Thursday, September 21, 2023
Any investor presentation provided during the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned for a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.
Contacts
Erik Staffeldt
Executive Vice President and CFO
Ph: 281-618-0465 / email: estaffeldt@helilxesg.com