Helix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss of $28.3 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023 and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Net loss in the fourth quarter 2023 includes a net pre-tax loss of approximately $37.3 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, related to the repurchase of $159.8 million principal amount of our Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (“2026 Notes”). Helix reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $70.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $96.4 million for the third quarter 2023 and $49.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022.





For the full year 2023, Helix reported a net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $87.8 million, or $(0.58) per diluted share, for the full year 2022. Net loss in 2023 includes pre-tax losses of approximately $37.3 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, related to the repurchase of $159.8 million principal amount of our 2026 Notes and $42.2 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, related to the change in the value of the Alliance earnout during the year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $273.4 million compared to $121.0 million for the full year 2022. The table below summarizes our results of operations:

Summary of Results ($ in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Revenues $ 335,157 $ 287,816 $ 395,670 $ 1,289,728 $ 873,100 Gross Profit $ 49,278 $ 31,364 $ 80,545 $ 200,356 $ 50,616 15% 11% 20% 16% 6% Net Income (Loss) $ (28,333 ) $ 2,709 $ 15,560 $ (10,838 ) $ (87,784 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.58 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 70,632 $ 49,169 $ 96,385 $ 273,403 $ 121,022 Cash and Cash Equivalents2 $ 332,191 $ 186,604 $ 168,370 $ 332,191 $ 186,604 Net Debt1,3 $ 29,531 $ 74,964 $ 58,887 $ 29,531 $ 74,964 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $ 94,737 $ 49,712 $ 31,611 $ 152,457 $ 51,108 Free Cash Flow1 $ 91,878 $ 21,198 $ 23,366 $ 133,798 $ 17,604

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures; see reconciliations below 2 Excludes restricted cash of $2.5 million as of 12/31/22 3 Net Debt is calculated using U.S. GAAP carrying values for long-term debt. Helix has issued a redemption notice for the remaining 2026 Notes, and investors may elect to convert their notes. Helix will settle all redemptions and conversions in cash at amounts that we expect will exceed the 2026 Notes’ current carrying values.

Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated, “We finished the year strong, and our fourth quarter 2023 reflects our highest fourth quarter EBITDA since 2013 as our Well Intervention business operated with high utilization, offsetting much of the seasonal slowdown in our Robotics and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. Our 2023 full-year results mark our second consecutive year of meaningful revenue and EBITDA growth, and we achieved our highest annual EBITDA since 2014, with significant improvements in Well Intervention and ongoing strong contributions from Robotics and Shallow Water Abandonment. During 2023, we initiated important transformations to our capital structure, issuing $300 million in senior notes and taking out most of our 2026 convertible notes with the remainder expected to be redeemed during the first quarter 2024. This transformation, when complete, returns us to a simpler capital structure, eliminates the potential dilution overhang of over 28 million shares, and pushes our major long-term debt maturities out to 2029. 2024 will not be without its challenges, but we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on this strong market and to continue executing our strategy into the future.”

Segment Information, Operational and Financial Highlights ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Revenues: Well Intervention $ 210,735 $ 167,658 $ 225,367 $ 732,761 $ 524,241 Robotics 62,957 48,538 75,646 257,875 191,921 Shallow Water Abandonment1 61,995 57,409 87,272 274,954 124,810 Production Facilities 19,383 27,895 24,469 87,885 82,315 Intercompany Eliminations (19,913 ) (13,684 ) (17,084 ) (63,747 ) (50,187 ) Total $ 335,157 $ 287,816 $ 395,670 $ 1,289,728 $ 873,100 Income (Loss) from Operations: Well Intervention $ 21,041 $ 2,554 $ 16,120 $ 32,398 $ (53,056 ) Robotics 9,224 7,127 20,665 52,450 29,981 Shallow Water Abandonment1 12,032 5,864 27,624 66,240 22,184 Production Facilities (985 ) 9,237 8,886 20,832 27,201 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration (10,927 ) (13,390 ) (16,499 ) (42,246 ) (16,054 ) Corporate / Other / Eliminations (15,005 ) (16,520 ) (20,568 ) (66,164 ) (55,111 ) Total $ 15,380 $ (5,128 ) $ 36,228 $ 63,510 $ (44,855 )

1 Shallow Water Abandonment includes the results of Helix Alliance beginning July 1, 2022, the date of acquisition.

Fourth Quarter Results

Segment Results

Well Intervention

Well Intervention revenues decreased $14.6 million, or 6%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower revenues on the Q7000 and seasonally lower rates on the North Sea vessels, offset in part by higher utilization and rates in the Gulf of Mexico. Revenues decreased on the Q7000 during the fourth quarter as the vessel had lower operating efficiency and began transiting and mobilizing for its Australia campaign in November following the New Zealand campaign, which had commenced during the second quarter. Gulf of Mexico revenues during the fourth quarter benefitted from higher rates on the Q5000 and higher utilization on the Q4000 following an extended docking that was completed during the prior quarter. Overall Well Intervention vessel utilization increased to 95% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 92% during the prior quarter. Well Intervention operating income increased $4.9 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in operating income during the fourth quarter, despite a reduction in revenue, was primarily due to our mix of contracting, with higher incremental margins in the Gulf of Mexico, offset in part by reductions in the North Sea and higher costs on the Q7000 during the quarter.

Well Intervention revenues increased $43.1 million, or 26%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher rates in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and the North Sea, offset in part by lower revenues on the Q7000. During the fourth quarter 2023, revenues in the Gulf of Mexico benefitted from improving rates, Brazil revenues increased as both Siem Helix vessels commenced long-term contracts with improved day rates at the end of 2022 and North Sea revenues improved with a stronger British pound compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Revenues on the Q7000 decreased during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 as the vessel had lower operating efficiency and began transiting and mobilizing for its Australia campaign in November. Overall Well Intervention vessel utilization decreased slightly to 95% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 97% during the fourth quarter 2022. Well Intervention operating income increased $18.5 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to higher revenues, offset in part by higher costs on the Q7000 during 2023.

Robotics

Robotics revenues decreased $12.7 million, or 17%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to seasonally lower rates and lower vessel and trenching days during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter. Chartered vessel activity decreased to 463 days during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 506 days during the third quarter 2023, and vessel utilization was 97% during both the fourth and third quarters 2023. Vessel days included 92 spot vessel days during both the fourth and third quarters 2023 performing renewables trenching operations offshore Taiwan. ROV and trencher utilization increased slightly to 68% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 67% during the prior quarter. Integrated vessel trenching days decreased to 271 days during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 276 days during the prior quarter. Robotics operating income decreased $11.4 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter due to lower revenues.

Robotics revenues increased $14.4 million, or 30%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 due to higher chartered vessel, ROV and trenching activities and rates during the current year. Chartered vessel days increased to 463 days during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 332 days during the fourth quarter 2022. Vessel days included 92 spot vessel days during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 68 spot vessel days during the fourth quarter 2022. Chartered vessel utilization increased slightly to 97% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 96% during the fourth quarter 2022. ROV and trencher utilization increased to 68% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 58% during the fourth quarter 2022, and the fourth quarter 2023 included 271 days of integrated vessel trenching compared to 160 days during the fourth quarter 2022. Robotics operating income increased $2.1 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to higher revenues, offset in part by weather-related losses on a fixed-price trenching contract in the North Sea during the fourth quarter 2023.

Shallow Water Abandonment

Shallow Water Abandonment revenues decreased $25.3 million, or 29%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in revenues reflected seasonally lower utilization levels across all asset classes. Overall vessel utilization was 72% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 89% during the prior quarter. Plug and Abandonment and Coiled Tubing systems achieved 1,386 days of utilization, or 58%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 1,531 days of utilization, or 74%, during the prior quarter. Utilization rates in the third and fourth quarters included five P&A systems following their acquisition in September 2023. The Epic Hedron heavy lift barge utilization declined to 70 days, or 76%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to being fully utilized during the prior quarter. Shallow Water Abandonment operating income decreased $15.6 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower revenue during the fourth quarter.

Shallow Water Abandonment revenues increased $4.6 million, or 8%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in revenues reflected higher vessel and system utilization during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Overall vessel utilization was 72% during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 70% during the fourth quarter 2022. Plug and Abandonment and Coiled Tubing systems achieved 1,386 days of utilization, or 58% on 26 systems, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 1,247 days of utilization, or 65% on 21 systems, during the fourth quarter 2022. The Epic Hedron heavy lift barge had 70 days of utilization during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to being idle during the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 performance benefitted from our full-field decommissioning contract that commenced during the third quarter 2023. Shallow Water Abandonment operating income increased $6.2 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to higher revenue and lower costs during the fourth quarter 2023.

Production Facilities

Production Facilities revenues decreased $5.1 million, or 21%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower oil and gas production due to the Thunder Hawk wells being shut-in during the entire fourth quarter. Production Facilities incurred operating losses of $1.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to operating income of $8.9 million during the previous quarter primarily due to lower revenues and the incurrence of well workover costs related to the Thunder Hawk wells during the fourth quarter 2023.

Production Facilities revenues decreased $8.5 million, or 31%, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to lower oil and gas production due to the Thunder Hawk wells being shut-in during the entire fourth quarter 2023. Production Facilities incurred operating losses of $1.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to operating income of $9.2 million during the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to lower revenues and the incurrence of well workover costs related to the Thunder Hawk wells during the fourth quarter 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative and Other

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.0 million, or 6.9% of revenue, during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $27.8 million, or 7.0% of revenue, during the prior quarter. The decrease during the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily due to lower recognized compensation costs compared to the prior quarter.

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to our acquisition of Alliance was $10.9 million during the fourth quarter 2023 and reflects an increase in the fair value of the earn-out payable in cash in April 2024.

Debt Extinguishment Loss

The debt extinguishment loss of $37.3 million primarily relates to the repurchase of $159.8 million principal amount of our 2026 Notes during the fourth quarter 2023 and primarily represents the inducement cost of the repurchases above the 2026 Notes’ conversion value.

Other Income and Expenses

Other income, net was $7.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $8.3 million of other expense, net during the prior quarter. Other income, net during the fourth quarter 2023 primarily includes foreign currency gains related to the approximate 4% appreciation of the British pound on U.S. dollar denominated intercompany debt in our U.K. entities, offset in part by losses on conversion of our Nigerian naira into dollars during the fourth quarter 2023.

Cash Flows

Operating cash flows were $94.7 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $31.6 million during the prior quarter and $49.7 million during the fourth quarter 2022. Operating cash flows during the fourth quarter 2023 benefited from strong working capital inflows and lower capital spending, offset in part by lower operating income compared to the prior quarter. Operating cash flows increased during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 due to higher operating income, higher working capital inflows and lower regulatory certification costs. Regulatory certifications for our vessels and systems, which are included in operating cash flows, were $3.3 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $17.9 million during the prior quarter and $4.8 million during the fourth quarter 2022.

Capital expenditures, which are included in investing cash flows, totaled $3.4 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $8.2 million during the prior quarter and $28.5 million during the fourth quarter 2022. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter 2022 included our acquisition of three trenchers and our interest in two subsea intervention riser systems.

Free Cash Flow was $91.9 million during the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $23.4 million during the prior quarter and $21.2 million during the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter 2023 was due to higher operating cash flows and lower capital expenditures compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter 2022. (Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.)

Full Year Results

Segment Results

Well Intervention

Well Intervention revenues increased $208.5 million, or 40%, in 2023 compared to 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher vessel utilization and rates in the North Sea and Brazil and higher rates in the Gulf of Mexico. Revenues in Brazil benefitted from the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 working a full year on their long-term contracts on improved rates compared to 2022, and the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico have both benefitted from improved spot rates in 2023 compared to 2022. The North Sea also benefitted from strong winter utilization in 2023 compared to the prior year. Revenues on the Q7000 were also higher, despite the vessel incurring a higher number of transit and docking days in 2023 compared to 2022, as the vessel’s operations in New Zealand were on an integrated project with higher project revenues and costs. The improvement in rates was offset in part by lower utilization in the Gulf of Mexico due to a higher number of regulatory docking days during 2023 compared to 2022. Overall Well Intervention vessel utilization increased to 88% during 2023 compared to 80% in 2022. Well Intervention generated operating income of $32.4 million during 2023 compared to operating losses of $53.1 million during 2022. The increase in operating results was due primarily to higher revenues in 2023.

Robotics

Robotics revenues increased $66.0 million, or 34%, in 2023 compared to 2022. The increase was due to higher vessel, trenching and ROV utilization and rates in 2023. Chartered vessel days increased to 1,699 days, which included 310 spot vessel days, in 2023 compared to 1,401 days, which included 420 spot vessel days, in 2022. Vessel trenching days increased to 807 days in 2023 compared to 483 days in 2022. Overall ROV and trencher utilization increased to 62% in 2023 compared to 53% in 2022. Robotics operating income increased $22.5 million in 2023 compared to 2022. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher revenues during 2023.

Shallow Water Abandonment

Shallow Water Abandonment generated revenues of $275.0 million during 2023 compared to $124.8 million during 2022 following the Alliance acquisition on July 1, 2022. Revenues increased year over year on an annualized basis with higher utilization and rates on our systems and vessels in 2023. Plug and Abandonment and Coiled Tubing systems achieved 5,748 days of utilization, or 70%, during 2023 compared to 2,324 days, or 62%, during 2022. Overall vessel utilization in 2023 was relatively flat at 74%, compared to 73% during 2022; however, vessel utilization in 2023 included 247 days on the Epic Hedron compared to only 38 days during 2022. Shallow Water Abandonment generated operating income of $66.2 million during 2023 compared to $22.2 million during 2022 following the Alliance acquisition on July 1, 2022, primarily due to higher revenue in 2023.

Production Facilities

Production Facilities revenues increased $5.6 million, or 7%, during 2023 compared to 2022. The increase was due to higher oil and gas production volumes, offset in part by lower oil and gas prices during 2023. Production Facilities operating income decreased $6.4 million during 2023 primarily due to higher well maintenance costs related to the Thunder Hawk wells, offset in part by increases in revenues compared to 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative and Other

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $94.4 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in 2023 compared to $76.8 million, or 8.8% of revenue, in 2022. The increase in expense was primarily due to a full year of general and administrative expenses related to Helix Alliance as well as an increase in employee incentive and share-based compensation costs in 2023.

Net Interest Expense

Net interest expense decreased to $17.3 million in 2022 compared to $19.0 million in 2022. The decrease was due to higher interest income on our invested cash reserves and the maturity of the remaining $30 million of our Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 during the third quarter, offset in part by interest expense on our $300 million Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) issued during the fourth quarter 2023.

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to our acquisition of Alliance was $42.2 million during 2023 and reflects an increase in the fair value of the earn-out payable in cash in April 2024.

Debt Extinguishment Loss

The debt extinguishment loss of $37.3 million primarily relates to the repurchase of $159.8 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes during the fourth quarter 2023 and primarily represents the inducement cost of the repurchases above the 2026 Notes’ conversion value.

Other Income and Expenses

Other expense, net was $3.6 million in 2023 compared to $23.3 million in 2022. The change was primarily due to lower foreign currency losses due to a strengthening of the British pound in 2023 compared to 2022, offset in part by losses associated with the devaluation of our Nigerian naira holdings during 2023.

Cash Flows

Helix generated operating cash flows of $152.5 million in 2023 compared to $51.1 million in 2022. The increase in operating cash flows in 2023 was due primarily to higher operating income in 2023, offset in part by higher regulatory certification costs and working capital outflows in 2023 compared to 2022. Regulatory certification costs, which are considered part of Helix’s capital spending program but are classified in operating cash flows, were $62.5 million in 2023 compared to $35.1 million in 2022.

Capital expenditures decreased to $19.6 million in 2023 compared to $33.5 million in 2022. Capital expenditures during 2022 included the acquisition of three subsea trenchers and our interest in two subsea intervention systems.

Free Cash Flow was $133.8 million in 2023 compared to $17.6 million in 2022. The increase was due to higher operating cash flows and lower capital expenditures in 2023 compared to 2022. (Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.)

Share Repurchases

2023 share repurchases totaled approximately 1.6 million shares for approximately $12.0 million, an average purchase price of $7.57 per share.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

During the fourth quarter 2023, Helix issued the 2029 Notes receiving proceeds, net of discounts and issuance costs, of $291.1 million and used a portion of the proceeds to purchase approximately $159.8 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes for approximately $229.7 million in cash and 1.5 million shares of Helix common stock. Helix also settled a proportionate amount of the capped calls that were hedging the 2026 Notes and received approximately $15.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $332.2 million on December 31, 2023. Available capacity under our ABL facility on December 31, 2023, was $99.3 million, resulting in total liquidity of $431.5 million. Consolidated long-term debt increased to $361.7 million on December 31, 2023, from $227.3 million on September 30, 2023. Consolidated Net Debt on December 31, 2023, was $29.5 million. (Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.)

Conference Call Information

Further details are provided

Contacts

Erik Staffeldt, Executive Vice President and CFO



email: estaffeldt@helixesg.com

Ph: 281-618-0465

Read full story here