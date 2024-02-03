Helix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Monday, February 26, 2024, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.





Helix will review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under “For the Investor.” Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-952-1718 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2900 for international participants. The passcode is “Staffeldt.” A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under “For the Investor” by selecting the “Audio Archives” link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

