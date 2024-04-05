Home Business Wire Helix Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.


Helix will review its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under “For the Investor.” Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-715-9871 for participants in the United States or 1-646-307-1963 for international participants. The passcode is “Staffeldt.” A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under “For the Investor” by selecting the “Audio Archives” link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

