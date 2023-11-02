Helium’s HNT Token is Listed on SwissBorg

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Helium Foundation, a 501(c)(6) trade association supporting decentralized wireless for all, has been notified today that Helium’s HNT Token is now trading on SwissBorg, one of Europe’s prominent cryptocurrency platforms.









The Helium Network was launched in 2019 with the mission of delivering a decentralized, open-source, accessible, and secure wireless network. Hundreds of thousands of hotspots power the Helium Network that’s used by people around the world, including businesses, governments, and municipalities.

“Both SwissBorg and Helium share a vision of decentralization and accessibility. We’re pleased to list a project which aligns so closely with our own values and represents such a tangible connection with the real world by merging off and on-chain,” said Anthony Lesoismier, CSO and Co-founder of SwissBorg. “The recent integration of Orca and Phoenix DEXs to the SwissBorg Smart Engine is a momentous occasion for us, as for the first time, it empowers our community to seamlessly move from off to on-chain in an instant. The HNT listing is now proof of this.”

SwissBorg’s mission is to democratize wealth management by making it fun, fair, and community-centric, in addition to making crypto asset management accessible for all.

“We’re excited that SwissBorg has chosen to list HNT on their platform, a leading wealth management and community-centric crypto platform,” said Abhay Kumar, CEO of the Helium Foundation. “This new listing allows the Helium Network to extend its reach to an additional 700,000 users beyond its current community and add to its growing global footprint.”

The Helium Network’s most recent collaborations involve Helotics, which created the first-of-its-kind bear-proof waste containers in Hrebienok National Park, and Seeed Studios, designing a compact LoRaWAN SenseCAP T1000 Tracker equipped with GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi that helps keep your important assets safe.

About SwissBorg

Established in 2017, SwissBorg is trusted by over 700,000 verified users to buy and sell digital assets, and access yield products and early investment deals. For more details on the listing, please visit: https://swissborg.com/about.

About The Helium Foundation

The Helium Foundation is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit dedicated to the proliferation of secure cost-effective wireless coverage around the globe. As the steward of the Helium Network, the world’s largest decentralized wireless network, the Helium Foundation exists to benefit the wireless industry and its stakeholders implementing network governance, ecosystem development, and public education. For more information, please visit helium.foundation, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and Discord.

Contacts

