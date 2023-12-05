Helium Mobile™ Launches Nationwide $20/Month Unlimited Plan & Introduces Outdoor Helium Mobile Hotspots™

Unlimited data, text and talk that is almost 8X more affordable than the average U.S. cell bill

New Outdoor Helium Mobile Hotspot helps communities expand the Helium Network: Mobile service backed by people-powered Hotspots and the nation’s largest 5G network

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helium Mobile has launched its no-contract nationwide $20/month phone plan with unlimited data, talk, and text. In the last year, major carriers have quietly reduced data limits, increased contracts tied to phone financing, and raised pricing. With a bring-your-own-device policy, Helium Mobile’s subscribers have the freedom to keep or change their phone or service when they want, putting control back in the hands of customers.





“Traditional carriers think they have Americans over a barrel. At Helium Mobile, we believe that cell phones are an essential service and unlimited data, text and calls are table stakes,” said Amir Haleem, CEO of Nova Labs, parent company of Helium Mobile. “We are tired of carriers that hide high subscription rates, roaming and additional data fees behind free phone upgrades that lock you into years of expensive plans. Americans deserve better.”

Designed for popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, or Snap and people who want unlimited data to post, stream and game, Helium Mobile’s mission is to bring affordable, reliable cell service to Americans.

With rising inflation, the average American spends $157/month on their cellular plan, making an essential utility cost prohibitive for many families. Helium Mobile’s $20/month plan makes unlimited service accessible for everyone.

Reliable Nationwide Coverage, Data Privacy and the Opportunity to Earn Rewards:

A new kind of coverage: Helium Mobile’s service combines the people-powered Helium Network and the nation’s largest 5G network.*

Subscribers want service and that’s what Helium Mobile provides. No strings. Your data will never be sold to third parties. Rewards: Subscribers that help map Helium Network coverage earn MOBILE rewards which they can use to pay for their phone plan.

Fed up with coverage dead zones? Be a Network Builder with Outdoor & Indoor Helium Mobile Hotspots: Helium Mobile supports people-powered coverage and enables customers, not carriers, to become network owners and operators. As with other industries like Airbnb or Uber, when you reduce monopolies and let customers be owners, service improves, costs go down and everyone benefits. This is one of the ways Helium Mobile reduces costs and improves coverage where it matters most – to our customers. Subscribers have been locked into expensive coverage that ties them to one or two potential carriers at their homes. With Helium Mobile Hotspots, subscribers can own and set up “mini cell towers.” Dead zones can become a thing of the past when anyone can become a builder and set up a hotspot to expand the network for themselves and the community. Starting today, the Outdoor Helium Mobile Hotspot™ ($499) and Indoor Helium Mobile Hotspot™ ($249) are available for purchase nationwide. To learn more and order a hotspot, visit hellohelium.com/build. For more details on the people-powered approach, read this blog.

For additional information on Helium Mobile coverage, read this press release.

Nova Labs/Helium Mobile

Founded in 2013, Nova Labs is the founding team behind the open-source Helium Network and a pioneer in decentralized wireless communications. Nova Labs is the company behind Helium Mobile and has a two-pronged mission: to solve the unnecessary fragmentation that plagues connectivity and to enable customers to reduce costs while maintaining high-quality service.

Copyright 2023, Nova Labs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “[Rondel] Mobile” and “Helium Mobile” are trademarks of Nova Labs, Inc.

*Helium Mobile’s proprietary Dynamic Coverage™ model utilizes both the Helium Mobile Network and T-Mobile’s® nationwide network to provide more coverage and redundancy. Data speeds may be reduced after 30GB of data usage per monthly billing cycle. Tethering is limited to 5GB/month. See Terms and Conditions for details. Rewards are a function of network governance and depend on multiple factors, including but not limited to, individual activities, network usage, technical and/or operational issues. Nova Labs does not issue, provide, guarantee, or refund any rewards and makes no promises, guarantees, or warranties as to their value. See Terms and Conditions for details.

Helium™ is a registered trademark of Decentralized Wireless Foundation, Inc. (dba the Helium Foundation), used under license.

