Helios Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast the next morning to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8573

Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13737453. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Tania Almond

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

(941) 362-1333

tania.almond@HLIO.com

Deborah Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3908 | (914) 598-7733

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com | lkiernan@keiadvisors.com

