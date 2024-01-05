Heliogen’s CEO to Lead Public Presentation in Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLGN–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, today announced its participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference. The event will take place from Jan. 17 to 18, 2024, uniting thought leaders, innovators, and investors from across the globe in a dynamic virtual environment.





As part of Heliogen’s ongoing dedication to fostering strong relationships with the investment community and underscoring its commitment to decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization, Christie Obiaya, Heliogen’s CEO, will lead a public presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) Access: Live access to the webinar presentation is available for public attendance and can be secured by registering here.

Heliogen’s participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference provides an opportunity to align with investors who share the company’s vision for a sustainable future powered by innovative clean energy solutions. Participants will gain exclusive insights into the company’s strategic initiatives and progress in addressing the decarbonization of industry and the pressing global need for renewable energy sources.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

