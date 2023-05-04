Heliogen to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, today announced participation in upcoming institutional investor conferences during the second quarter 2023.

As part of Heliogen’s ongoing commitment to engage with the investment community and promote its sustainable energy solutions, Christie Obiaya, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

Event

Date

Time (EDT)

Sidoti May Microcap Virtual Conference  

   May 10  

4:00 pm

TD Cowen Sustainability Week

June 7

10:20 am

Live webcast links and archived replays for both events will be available on the investor relations section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Contacts

Heliogen Investor Contact
Louis Baltimore

VP, Investor Relations

Louis.Baltimore@heliogen.com

Heliogen Media Contact:
Cory Ziskind

ICR, Inc.

HeliogenPR@icrinc.com

