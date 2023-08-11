Heliogen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLGN–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, is pleased to announce its participation in the SHARE Series Management Update event on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT.





Christie Obiaya, Heliogen’s Chief Executive Officer will conduct a 30-minute moderated fireside chat at 8:00 AM EDT. The fireside chat will include the opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

The live stream of the event may be accessed via a live webcast in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com or via the following link:

https://www.openexchange.tv/monday-management-update-august-14th

An archived replay will be available on Heliogen’s website and the SHARE Series website for 90 days following the event.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

