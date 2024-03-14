Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Home Business Wire Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial...
PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLGN–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market close on Monday, March 25, 2024. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, March 26. Christie Obiaya, Heliogen’s Chief Executive Officer will host the call.


The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (1-201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Contacts

Heliogen Investor Contact:
Louis Baltimore

VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations

Louis.Baltimore@Heliogen.com

Heliogen Media Contact:
Sam Padreddii

Manager, Corporate Communications

Sam.Padreddii@Heliogen.com

