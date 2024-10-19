Heliogen Appoints Apurba Das as Chief Technology Officer

Updated CTO role to drive full-scale technology deployments of zero-carbon concentrating solar energy solutions

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLGN–Heliogen, Inc. (OTCQX: HLGN) (the “Company”), a leading provider of concentrating solar energy technology, today announced the appointment of Apurba Das, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).





Das has been with Heliogen since 2021, and has been instrumental in advancing technology and innovation initiatives as Vice President of Engineering for Process and Power Systems. Now as CTO, Das has oversight for the plant design and engineering of Heliogen’s concentrating solar power (CSP) technology deployments, including its primary commercial offering which combines CSP, solar PV, and thermal energy storage. Das’ responsibilities now also include research and development (R&D) scope previously led by Steve Schell, Heliogen’s former Chief Scientist, who mutually agreed with the company to part ways. Das reports directly to Christie Obiaya, CEO of Heliogen.

“Apurba brings an exceptional blend of in-depth technical capability, plus experience with successful commercial deployment, and we’re thrilled to have his technical leadership at this stage of our commercialization journey,” said Christie Obiaya, CEO of Heliogen. “We extend our gratitude to Steve for the indelible mark he left on Heliogen’s history over his nearly 7-year tenure.”

Before joining Heliogen, Das held technical leadership roles at Kairos Power, a nuclear energy startup, and GE Renewable Energy, where he led the design and development of next-generation thermal power and industrial steam technologies, including CSP facilities. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and a Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

“Our solutions are uniquely positioned to overcome renewable energy intermittency challenges, providing reliable and scalable clean energy for use cases like data centers and industrial processes,” said Apurba Das, CTO of Heliogen. “I’m excited to lead our talented team as we execute on Heliogen’s path to deployment at scale.”

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

