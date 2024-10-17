Helfie AI Appoints Healthcare Industry Leaders Antonin de Fougerolles and Cheryl Buxton to the Board of Directors

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helfie AI, a global mobile health platform, has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors. Renowned international scientist Antonin (Tony) de Fougerolles, PhD, will hold the position of non-executive chairman, and global healthcare executive Cheryl Buxton will be an independent non-executive board member.





Helfie AI is a ground-breaking mobile platform powered by artificial intelligence that enables anyone with a smartphone anywhere in the world to check for a range of health conditions quickly and accurately. These appointments herald a pivotal phase in Helfie AI’s mission to revolutionise global healthcare access and participation.

George Tomeski, Helfie AI co-founder and CEO said: “The addition to the Board of healthcare experts of Tony’s and Cheryl’s calibre is an important stage in the company’s development. Helfie will put basic, lifesaving health checks literally in the hands of billions of people around the world. As we move to commercialise our revolutionary technology, we are excited to be able to attract Tony and Cheryl, who have such a wealth of healthcare experience and deep experience in early stage companies.”

Dr. de Fougerolles was the founding chief scientific officer of Moderna and most recently the CEO of Evox Therapeutics. Over a 25-year career in drug development, he helped create three transformative drug platforms resulting in multiple approved drugs in areas including infectious disease, cardiology, and rare disease. He also helped grow several start-ups into multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Dr. de Fougerolles brings a wealth of expertise in how to operationally scale companies and will advise Helfie AI on company building, fundraising, and selection of health conditions best suited for Helfie’s technology.

Ms. Buxton’s most recent role was vice chairman, Pharmaceuticals and R&D at Korn Ferry International, the global organisational consulting firm. She brings a vast knowledge of the healthcare industry across a wide variety of sectors and geographies. Ms. Buxton has in-depth global experience building high performing teams for many of the world’s top healthcare companies and will help Helfie to grow into a multi-national organisation and to link with leaders across the healthcare industry.

​Dr. de Fougerolles said: “Helfie AI is the first company I’ve seen that has the potential to revolutionalise medical care by making health checks easy and accessible to everyone – similar to what Apple did for music. The ability to identify and check for health concerns early will lead to better outcomes for patients. I’m excited to turn my time and attention to working with the Helfie team on this transformational platform.”

Ms. Buxton said: “Helfie AI holds the promise of redressing the imbalance of healthcare access by people of different socio-economic backgrounds in different regions around the world. Everyone from a single mother in a remote area to a time-poor executive in a large city can have access to basic checks through Helfie’s technology. The potential to bring a genuinely equitable approach to preventative healthcare is extremely attractive to me as I join the board.”

Helfie AI’s advanced AI technologies analyse pictures, videos, sound recordings or face scans to check for indications of potential health conditions. Helfie AI generates instant results and offers the user information and options on what to do next. Importantly, the user owns and controls all of the data provided as part of the checks.

About Helfie AI

Helfie AI was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2021 and has expanded operations to Europe, North America, Africa and Asia with multiple active B2B partnerships with top tier companies already in place.

Helfie AI tackles two of healthcare’s most fundamental challenges: the lack of participation in preventative healthcare and the under-utilisation of health data. Every facet of healthcare, starting with the quality and longevity of human life, can be dramatically improved if everyone actively participates in preventative health and if health data is actively utilized throughout the healthcare system.

The accessibility made possible by Helfie AI can significantly reduce the $7 trillion spent annually on treating preventable conditions.

Helfie AI provides users with clear next steps, connects them to medical care if/as required, allows interaction around numerous health conditions, from cardiovascular to skin health, and enables sharing AI findings with their own carers and doctors.

More details on the checks Helfie can make are available at www.helfie.ai.

