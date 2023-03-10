Helbiz Kitchen Opens Second US Location in the Westwood neighborhood, Los Angeles

Helbiz Kitchen launches operations in Westwood making Los Angeles the first city in the US to host both mobility and food-delivery

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz Kitchen, a Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) company, is excited to announce the launch of its second kitchen in Los Angeles, located in the Westwood area. This new location will enable Helbiz Kitchen to cater to a wider customer base across the city, in addition to the recently opened Santa Monica kitchen.





Helbiz Kitchen is renowned for its commitment to high-quality products, with a strong focus on taste and flavor. The menu of each brand available in Los Angeles is the same as the menus offered in Milan, ensuring that customers in Los Angeles can experience the same authentic taste and quality that Helbiz customers in Italy have come to expect.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Los Angeles with the opening of our second kitchen in the Westwood area,” said Gian Luca Spriano, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen Inc. “This is a significant milestone for our company, and we are confident that our focus on quality and flavor, combined with Kitchen United’s exceptional platform, will provide a great experience for our customers.”

The first three brands, Burger & Sons, Pokaii, and What the Farm, will be available for customers to order via the Kitchen United MIX App, on-site kiosks, and third-party apps like UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Helbiz Kitchen plans to continue its expansion plan, with additional openings in the City of Austin and New York City by the end of March.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. Kitchen United currently operates to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Columbus, OH, Austin, Dallas, Frisco, and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. It’s the nation’s first “multi-restaurant ordering” to-go experience that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. For additional information, please visit: https://www.kitchenunited.com/

