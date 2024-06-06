Heimdall Power Embark Groundbreaking Project with Netz Niederösterreich

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heimdall Power, a world leader in the monitoring of overhead power lines, today announced a groundbreaking project with Netz Niederösterreich (NNÖ) in Austria. This new deal marks the largest project in the company’s history, building on recent successes with Great River Energy in the U.S. and Fagne in Norway.









Following a competitive tender process, Heimdall Power has been selected to provide 200 Neuron overhead line sensors to the Austrian DSO Netz Niederösterreich GmbH, with potential expansion to 270 sensors under the existing contract. This would make it the world’s largest Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) project to date.

The ten-year framework agreement will see NNÖ utilizing Heimdall Power’s advanced software and Neuron sensor units to enhance grid operations across Lower Austria, serving around a million customers on a daily basis.

Jørgen Festervoll, CEO of Heimdall Power, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, giving the following statement: “Today marks yet another milestone for Heimdall Power, announcing the biggest DLR-contract in the history of the company and perhaps in the world! It’s been a thorough process with NNÖ leading up to this point, and we are now excited to announce it to the world and to get started. The 10-year timeline for the contract is a first for Heimdall Power, and underlines the long term relationship we are building with our customers. We look forward to working closely with NNÖ over the next years, making sure they get the most out of our solutions both from existing and potential future use-cases.”

About Heimdall Power:

Heimdall Power is a technology company that specializes in power grid optimization, making the world’s grids smarter, more capable and more sustainable. Heimdall Power’s technology is used by over 40 utilities in 17 countries, across Europe, Asia and in the United States, helping utilities increase their transmission capacity by as much as 40%. The company designs and develops proprietary software and sensors, enabling a swift, secure and affordable energy transition around the world. Heimdall Power was founded in 2016 and now have offices in the U.S., Germany and Norway, with headquarters in Oslo and Houston, Texas.

