Heiko Roth Joins Workerbee’s Advisory Board, Paving the Path for Innovation and Rapid Growth

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workerbee, an online talent marketplace for businesses to instantly access on-demand corporate software experts, today announced the addition of Heiko Roth, a seasoned enterprise HR innovator and serial entrepreneur, to its Board of Advisors.









With a career in Human Resources spanning over two decades, Roth has a proven track record of driving transformative initiatives for Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Roth’s accomplishments include co-founding Agilea Solutions, a thriving IT Services company specializing in Human Capital Management, and TestAssure, an innovative automated testing platform focused on helping organizations maintain Pay Compliance globally.

“Workerbee represents a transformative way for businesses to instantly access on-demand expertise, connecting them with highly skilled professionals who are eager to adopt a fresh new way of working.” said Heiko Roth. “For businesses, it provides them immediate access to experts that can step right in and help on Day 1, without having to hire full-time. For Specialists, it provides additional opportunities to monetize their skills and work on their own terms.”

Roth’s experience advising corporations such as Walmart, Target, Citigroup, UKG, and Verizon and his experience launching successful startups in the HR sector will provide Workerbee with strategy, operations, sales, and technology expertise at a critical time for the company.

“Heiko has long been a visionary in the HR Tech sector, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion into helping organizations modernize their technology stacks and realize business value more quickly,” said Albert Cuesta, Co-founder of Workerbee. “We’re excited to welcome him to Workerbee’s board of advisors, leveraging Heiko’s experience to collaboratively reshape our trajectory.”

Leveraging his track record of success in delivering for and selling to both SMBs and enterprises, Roth is positioned to advise the company during a phase of rapid growth. His strategic insights will play a pivotal role in broadening product market coverage and meeting the escalating demands of its diverse customer base.

About Workerbee:

Workerbee is an online marketplace that connects businesses with highly-skilled corporate software specialists in minutes. Our goal is to disrupt the way companies access specialized expertise by curating and vetting a network of top-tier professionals immediately available for both full-time and part-time engagements. Workerbee is dedicated to ensuring in-demand corporate software skills are accessible to any company, at any time, and to eliminating the time and cost it takes to find and train niche software talent.

