Home Business Wire Heiko Roth Joins Workerbee's Advisory Board, Paving the Path for Innovation and...
Business Wire

Heiko Roth Joins Workerbee’s Advisory Board, Paving the Path for Innovation and Rapid Growth

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workerbee, an online talent marketplace for businesses to instantly access on-demand corporate software experts, today announced the addition of Heiko Roth, a seasoned enterprise HR innovator and serial entrepreneur, to its Board of Advisors.




With a career in Human Resources spanning over two decades, Roth has a proven track record of driving transformative initiatives for Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Roth’s accomplishments include co-founding Agilea Solutions, a thriving IT Services company specializing in Human Capital Management, and TestAssure, an innovative automated testing platform focused on helping organizations maintain Pay Compliance globally.

“Workerbee represents a transformative way for businesses to instantly access on-demand expertise, connecting them with highly skilled professionals who are eager to adopt a fresh new way of working.” said Heiko Roth. “For businesses, it provides them immediate access to experts that can step right in and help on Day 1, without having to hire full-time. For Specialists, it provides additional opportunities to monetize their skills and work on their own terms.”

Roth’s experience advising corporations such as Walmart, Target, Citigroup, UKG, and Verizon and his experience launching successful startups in the HR sector will provide Workerbee with strategy, operations, sales, and technology expertise at a critical time for the company.

“Heiko has long been a visionary in the HR Tech sector, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion into helping organizations modernize their technology stacks and realize business value more quickly,” said Albert Cuesta, Co-founder of Workerbee. “We’re excited to welcome him to Workerbee’s board of advisors, leveraging Heiko’s experience to collaboratively reshape our trajectory.”

Leveraging his track record of success in delivering for and selling to both SMBs and enterprises, Roth is positioned to advise the company during a phase of rapid growth. His strategic insights will play a pivotal role in broadening product market coverage and meeting the escalating demands of its diverse customer base.

About Workerbee:

Workerbee is an online marketplace that connects businesses with highly-skilled corporate software specialists in minutes. Our goal is to disrupt the way companies access specialized expertise by curating and vetting a network of top-tier professionals immediately available for both full-time and part-time engagements. Workerbee is dedicated to ensuring in-demand corporate software skills are accessible to any company, at any time, and to eliminating the time and cost it takes to find and train niche software talent.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Contacts

For media inquiries or more information about Workerbee, please contact:

media@myworkerbee.com

Articoli correlati

Knightscope Grabs Two New Texas Sales Totaling Four Machines

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reseller Delivers its Second Knightscope Contract New Construction Project in San Antonio Adds 16th K1 Blue Light TowerMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Pinal County Federal Credit Union Wins 2023 Tekkie Award in the Category of “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning”

Business Wire Business Wire -
PCFCU’s partnership with Agent IQ recognized for its measurable success, efficient AI automation and self-service capabilitiesSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agent IQ,...
Continua a leggere

Bloomreach Announces Clarity™: The First E-Commerce AI to Connect Every Customer to Personalized, Human-Like Product Expertise — Anytime, Anywhere

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, today announced a revolutionary conversational shopping product built for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php