Hedosophia European Growth Annual Report 2022

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hedosophia European Growth (the “Company“) today published its annual report for the period from 1 January 2022 through 31 December 2022, including audited financial statements (the “Annual Report“).

The Annual Report can be downloaded from the “Documents” section on the Company’s website, accessible via the following link: https://www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu/hega-documents-confirmed/.

Update to Indicative Timetable

Further to the Company’s press release dated 3 May 2023, payment of redemption proceeds will be made to holders of Units and Ordinary Shares on 24 May 2023 (instead of 23 May 2023 as was initially communicated).

About Hedosophia European Growth

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company that aimed to identify a unique investment opportunity within industries that were technology-enabled and benefited from strong underlying macro trends. The Company is sponsored by Hedosophia Group Limited, a global investor in leading technology companies.

The Company is registered with the Registrar of Companies under incorporation number 370531 and has its registered office in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

More information about the Company, including the Company’s initial public offering prospectus dated 12 May 2021, which was approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten), can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.hedosophiaeuropeangrowth.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

This announcement and the Annual Report may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding a Business Combination or liquidation, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ”believes”, “aims”, “forecasts”, “continues”, ”estimates”, ”plans”, ”projects”, ”anticipates”, ”expects”, ”intends”, ”may”, ”will” or ”should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

FGS Global

Rollo Head

Chris Sibbald

Sophia Johnston

Hedosophia-lon@fgsglobal.com
+44 20 7073 6304

