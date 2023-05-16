Heavy Investment Sparks Salesforce Market Growth in France

Recent acquisitions and investments by global service providers are expected to step up competition in the large corporate provider segment, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGProviderLens–Competition among service providers is likely to be fierce as the Salesforce market in France continues to grow, spurred on by a high volume of mergers and acquisitions and the entry of new players, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France finds spending on cloud services in the country grew by 30 percent from 2021 to 2022. In response to this growing demand, Salesforce has announced a $3.5 billion plan to further develop its market in France over the next five years. It has opened R&D centers in Paris and Grenoble, acquired 14 Salesforce partners that are either French companies or operate in France, and continues to expand its local partner network.

The report sees increased enterprise demand for Salesforce implementation and integration services that will fuel the adoption and use of Salesforce cloud solutions and peripheral tools.

According to the ISG report, midmarket enterprises in France prefer local service providers or boutique firms that are easily reachable and can quickly deploy Salesforce solutions such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, MuleSoft and Tableau analytics. Larger enterprises that are based in France but have global operations prefer partnering with global providers that can support deployments not only in France but also in other regions.

“Most French enterprises have e-commerce operations that extend beyond the country’s borders,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA, based in Paris. “Providers must be able to implement multinational and multilingual Salesforce projects.”

Large service providers are investing in vertical solutions to leverage their industry knowledge, whereas smaller providers still lag in adopting industry-specific solutions, the ISG report says. The French market is being driven by industry cloud solutions that can be implemented relatively quickly and easily.

Service providers in France are identifying the unique requirements of enterprises regarding managed application services and are launching multiple dedicated solutions and platforms to address these needs, ISG says. Those providers are automating their industry-specific clouds so they can be deployed with only minor customization for specific industry cloud enterprises.

“Salesforce is continuing to verticalize its offerings,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “It’s vital for enterprises to find a provider that excels in implementing industry clouds.”

The report also examines the increasing concerns about environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and how Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud is helping enterprises to address them.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Capgemini, Cognizant and Comforth Easyfront as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Atos, Cloudity, Niji and Viseo are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. The report names CGI, Deloitte Digital and Devoteam as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Infosys, Persistent Systems and VO2 Group are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, OSF Digital and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each, while Infosys and Levana are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cloudity and Cognizant.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Lucy Hermann-Taylor, ISG



+33 06 76 01 35 48



lucy.hermann-taylor@isg-one.com

Morgane Meyer, AxiCom for ISG



+33 06 89 24 44 08



morgane.meyer@axicom.com