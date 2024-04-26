Hearsay Summit Brings Together Brightest Minds in Financial Services to Up-level Digital Marketing and Explore AI Use Cases Amidst a Dynamic Regulatory Environment

The elite gathering featured leaders from Edward Jones, Wells Fargo, New York Life, BlackRock, American Family Insurance, and more

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIFinancialServices—Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced that it held its 12th annual Hearsay Summit April 15-17 at the Essex House in New York City. Sponsored by LinkedIn, leaders at the intersection of financial services and technology convened to brainstorm, network, and learn. Through two days of motivating keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and interactive breakout sessions, attendees from 60 leading financial firms uncovered new ideas to elevate their firm’s digital engagement programs, particularly in light of compliance challenges and the rise of AI.









This year’s 30 customer speakers included industry experts and visionaries from Edward Jones, Wells Fargo, American Family Insurance, Ameriprise Financial, BlackRock, Co-operators, and many more.

One highlight was Hearsay Co-founder and Executive Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce AI, Clara Shih’s fireside chat with David Chubak, Head of Branch Development and U.S. Business Unit, at Edward Jones. This wide-ranging conversation covered AI, leadership principles, and digital and organizational transformation.

“This year’s Summit was our biggest and best yet. The energy and excitement for refining existing practices and innovating to tackle new challenges was palpable,” said Leslie Leach, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of Hearsay Systems. “Between evolving regulations, changing customer engagement preferences, and integrating responsible AI into financial services, keeping pace can be overwhelming for many organizations. This tight-knit community understands that the industry and its firms work better when we collaborate to find new solutions. I am thrilled that Hearsay Summit offers such a space.”

Recognizing Innovation

In addition to Summit programming, each year Hearsay honors select companies for their accomplishments. The Hearsay Awards program celebrates financial services leaders who use Hearsay to elevate the customer experience and deliver outstanding value to clients. Category winners were selected by a panel of judges based on the creativity, impact, and business value of their Hearsay use case.

The 2024 Hearsay Award Winners are:

Networking Ninja (Outstanding growth in Hearsay Social network connections): Michele Weisman, JPMorgan Asset Management

(Outstanding growth in Hearsay Social network connections): Michele Weisman, JPMorgan Asset Management Fast Fingers (Fastest response time on Hearsay Relate/Actions): John Heidrich, Allstate

(Fastest response time on Hearsay Relate/Actions): John Heidrich, Allstate Sites Superstar (Outstanding lead generation using Hearsay Sites): Mike Bruno, Co-operators

(Outstanding lead generation using Hearsay Sites): Mike Bruno, Co-operators Exceptional Engagement (Outstanding Hearsay Social engagement) Dan Hart and Khrista Trerotola, National Life Group Edie De Phillips, Wells Fargo Home Lending

(Outstanding Hearsay Social engagement)

About Hearsay

As the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for financial services, Hearsay Systems empowers over 260,000 advisors and agents to proactively guide and capture the last mile of digital communications in a compliant manner. The world’s leading financial firms—including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and New York Life—rely on Hearsay’s compliance-driven platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, grow their business, and deliver exceptional client service. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with globally distributed teams in North America, Europe, and Asia.

