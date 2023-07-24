HealthStream Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthStream, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Revenues of $69.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 5% from $65.6 million in the second quarter of 2022

Operating income of $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 36% from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022

Net income of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 34% from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2023, up from $0.10 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 17% from $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022

of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 17% from $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to holders of record on September 18, 2023

On May 30, 2023, Dr. Alex Jahangir joined the Company’s Board of Directors

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and disclosure regarding why we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors is included later in this release.

Financial Results:



Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $3.6 million, or five percent, to $69.2 million, compared to $65.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The revenue growth was attributable to growth in several product categories, including contributions from our recent acquisitions. Subscription revenues increased $4.1 million, or six percent, with professional services revenues declining by $0.5 million.

Operating income was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 36 percent from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement in operating income was primarily attributable to increased revenues as well as an increase in capitalized labor associated with software development activities, which were partially offset by increases in amortization, software, and hosting expenses.

Net income was $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 34 percent from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, and EPS was $0.13 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2023, up from $0.10 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 17 percent from $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $56.0 million. The Company does not have any interest bearing debt. Capital expenditures incurred during the second quarter of 2023 were $6.7 million.

Year-to-Date 2023 Compared to Year-to-Date 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $138.1 million, an increase of five percent over revenues of $131.0 million for the first six months of 2022. Operating income for the first six months of 2023 decreased by one percent to $6.9 million, compared to $7.0 million for the first six months of 2022. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to higher personnel costs, including severance charges incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the previously announced elimination of 33 job roles as a result of several areas of consolidation in connection with restructuring HealthStream’s business under a single platform strategy. Operating income was also impacted by higher expenses, including amortization, software, hosting, contract labor, and travel, which were mostly offset by higher revenues and an increase in capitalized labor associated with software development activities. Net income for the first six months of 2023 increased to $6.8 million, compared to $6.0 million for the first six months of 2022. Earnings per share were $0.22 per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2023, compared to $0.19 per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased by seven percent to $29.1 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $27.1 million for the first six months of 2022.

Other Business Updates

As of June 30, 2023, we had approximately 5.59 million contracted subscriptions to hStream, our Platform-as-a-Service technology platform, which characterizes our single platform approach. By establishing interoperability, the hStream platform enables healthcare organizations and their respective workforces to easily connect to and gain value from the growing HealthStream ecosystem of applications, tools, and content.

On July 24, 2023, the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend under the Company’s dividend policy of $0.025 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to holders of record on September 18, 2023. Further, the Company intends to declare and pay one more quarterly cash dividend in 2023.

Addition to Board of Directors

On June 5, 2023, we announced the addition of Alex Jahangir, M.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 30, 2023. Dr. Jahangir is a nationally recognized physician executive with extensive experience leading in an academic medical center, a biotechnology company, and a metropolitan public health department during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jahangir is currently vice-president for business development, vice-chair of orthopaedic surgery, and director of orthopaedic trauma at VUMC, as well as the executive medical director of the Vanderbilt Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery Patient Care Center.

Financial Outlook for 2023

The Company reaffirms its guidance for 2023 for the measures set forth below as previously announced on February 20, 2023. For a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined later in this release, to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) for 2023, see the table included on page nine of this release.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance Low High Revenue $ 277.5 – $ 283.0 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 57.5 – $ 60.5 million Capital Expenditures $ 27.0 – $ 29.0 million

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) is included later in this release.

The Company’s financial guidance for 2023 set forth above assumes that public health conditions associated with COVID-19 and current economic conditions, including in relation to ongoing inflationary and recessionary pressures, do not deteriorate during the remainder of 2023, particularly with regard to how such conditions impact healthcare organizations. The guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions that we may complete during 2023.

“In the second quarter of 2023, HealthStream achieved record quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA, with increases of five percent and 17 percent over the prior year quarter, respectively, while net income was up 34 percent over the same time period,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “Given our solid performance, we reiterated our full-year 2023 financial guidance today. In the second quarter of 2023, we also added an impressive new member to our Board of Directors, recorded our first content sales directly to nurses via NurseGrid, and our CredentialStream application was rated “#1 Credentialing Software” on the prestigious G2 software review site.”

A conference call with Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Roberts, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, and Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t3rgqk4k. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI93ca5a583c6c4388bf26ff478911dbf1. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in analyzing the Company’s financial results and ongoing operational performance. In order to better assess the Company’s financial results, management believes that net income excluding the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses (as discussed in greater detail below) and before interest, income taxes, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and changes in fair value of, including gains (losses) on the sale of, non-marketable equity investments (“adjusted EBITDA”) is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company because adjusted EBITDA reflects net income adjusted for certain GAAP accounting, non-cash, and/or non-operating items which may not, in any such case, fully reflect the underlying operating performance of our business. We also believe that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assess the Company’s ongoing operating performance and to compare the Company’s operating performance between periods. In addition, short-term cash incentive bonuses and certain performance-based equity awards are based on the achievement of adjusted EBITDA (as defined in applicable bonus and equity grant documentation) targets.

As noted above, the definition of adjusted EBITDA includes an adjustment for the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses. Prior to the Company early adopting ASU 2021-08 effective January 1, 2022, following the completion of any acquisition by the Company, the Company was required to record the acquired deferred revenue at fair value as defined in GAAP, which typically resulted in a write-down of the acquired deferred revenue. When the Company was required to record a write-down of deferred revenue, it resulted in lower recognized revenue, operating income, and net income in subsequent periods. Revenue for any such acquired business was deferred and was typically recognized over a one-to-two-year period following the completion of any particular acquisition, so our GAAP revenues for this one-to-two-year period would not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. Management believes that including an adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of the deferred write-downs associated with fair value accounting for businesses acquired prior to the January 1, 2022 effective date of the Company’s adoption of ASU 2021-08 provides useful information to investors because the deferred revenue write-down recognized in periods after an acquisition may, given the nature of this non-cash accounting impact, cause our GAAP financial results during such periods to not fully reflect our underlying operating performance and thus adjusting for this amount may assist in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods. Following the adoption of ASU 2021-08, contracts acquired in an acquisition completed on or after January 1, 2022 are measured as if the Company had originated the contract (rather than the contract being measured at fair value) such that, for such acquisitions, the Company no longer records deferred revenue write-downs associated with acquired businesses (for acquisitions completed prior to January 1, 2022, the Company continues to record deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for periods on and after January 1, 2022 consistent with past practice). At the current time, the Company intends to continue to include an adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of deferred revenue write-downs from business acquired prior to January 1, 2022 given the ongoing impact of such deferred revenue on our financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying calculations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and has limitations as an analytical tool.

This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (the most comparable GAAP measure), which is set forth below in this release.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information about HealthStream, visit www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2023 June 30,



2022 Revenues, net $ 69,198 $ 65,638 $ 138,144 $ 131,005 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 23,567 22,234 47,424 44,232 Product development 11,031 10,583 22,711 20,995 Sales and marketing 11,307 10,869 23,035 21,287 Other general and administrative expenses 9,063 9,579 17,927 18,760 Depreciation and amortization 10,222 9,420 20,148 18,742 Total operating costs and expenses 65,190 62,685 131,245 124,016 Operating income 4,008 2,953 6,899 6,989 Other income, net 492 679 742 402 Income before income tax provision 4,500 3,632 7,641 7,391 Income tax provision 367 549 885 1,415 Net income $ 4,133 $ 3,083 $ 6,756 $ 5,976 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 30,684 30,491 30,638 30,723 Diluted 30,775 30,512 30,717 30,744 Dividends declared per share $ 0.025 $ — $ 0.050 $ —

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,805 $ 46,023 Marketable securities 30,158 7,885 Accounts and unbilled receivables, net 40,879 42,710 Prepaid and other current assets 21,171 17,759 Total current assets 118,013 114,377 Capitalized software development, net 38,950 37,118 Property and equipment, net 14,461 15,483 Operating lease right of use assets, net 21,477 22,759 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 266,710 273,951 Deferred tax assets 383 383 Deferred commissions 28,709 28,344 Other assets 4,771 5,326 Total assets $ 493,474 $ 497,741 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities $ 27,383 $ 37,744 Deferred revenue 81,768 79,469 Total current liabilities 109,151 117,213 Deferred tax liabilities 17,480 17,996 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,256 2,937 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 21,801 23,321 Other long-term liabilities 2,167 2,210 Total liabilities 152,855 163,677 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 256,073 254,832 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (889 ) (981 ) Retained earnings 85,435 80,213 Total shareholders’ equity 340,619 334,064 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 493,474 $ 497,741

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 6,756 $ 5,976 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,148 18,742 Stock-based compensation 2,038 1,691 Amortization of deferred commissions 5,464 5,029 Deferred income taxes (490 ) 1,089 Provision for credit losses 371 444 Gain on sale of fixed assets — (25 ) Loss on equity method investments 241 500 Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments — (943 ) Other (342 ) 37 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and unbilled receivables 1,460 (2 ) Prepaid and other assets (8,733 ) (7,312 ) Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities (3,042 ) (2,986 ) Deferred revenue 1,618 5,741 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,489 27,981 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (6,621 ) (4,009 ) Changes in marketable securities (21,983 ) 3,001 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets — 26 Purchases of property and equipment (1,382 ) (1,181 ) Payments associated with capitalized software development (13,309 ) (11,817 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,295 ) (13,980 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (797 ) (498 ) Repurchases of common stock — (23,137 ) Payment of cash dividends (1,534 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (2,331 ) (23,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (81 ) (55 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,218 ) (9,689 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,023 46,905 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 25,805 $ 37,216

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1) Operating Results Summary (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 4,133 $ 3,083 $ 6,756 $ 5,976 Deferred revenue write-down 48 83 98 177 Interest income (550 ) (16 ) (913 ) (31 ) Interest expense 33 33 65 65 Income tax provision 367 549 885 1,415 Stock-based compensation expense 1,093 917 2,038 1,691 Depreciation and amortization 10,222 9,420 20,148 18,742 Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments — (943 ) — (943 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,346 $ 13,126 $ 29,077 $ 27,092

(1) This press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in analyzing its financial results and ongoing operational performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Financial Outlook for 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Low High Net income $ 11,400 $ 13,200 Deferred revenue write-down 100 200 Interest income (1,700 ) (2,000 ) Interest expense 100 100 Income tax provision 2,500 3,200 Stock-based compensation expense 4,100 4,400 Depreciation and amortization 41,000 41,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,500 $ 60,500

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact), including statements regarding expectations for financial performance for 2023 as well as the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic conditions, such as inflationary and recessionary pressures, on our financial results, and expectations regarding our quarterly dividend policy, that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, as the result of developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, related to the length and severity of the pandemic; the impact of the pandemic on economic conditions effecting healthcare providers, including with respect to reductions or eliminations of government stimulus or relief initiatives associated with the pandemic, the direct or indirect impact of the pandemic on general economic conditions, including with respect to inflationary and recessionary pressures; business and financial factors, legal requirements and contractual restrictions which may affect continuation of our quarterly cash dividend policy and the declaration and/or payment of dividends thereunder, which may be modified, suspended, or canceled in any manner and at any time that our Board may deem necessary or appropriate, as well as risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 28, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

