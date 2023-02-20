HealthStream Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2022 Results, Initiation of Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Operational & Leadership Updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenues of $68.5 million, up 7% from $64.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Operating income of $3.1 million, up from an operating loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 1

Net income of $2.5 million, up from a net loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 1

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 per share (diluted), compared to a loss of $0.01 per share (diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2021 1

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $13.6 million, up 13% from $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

of $13.6 million, up 13% from $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 Completed the acquisition of Electronic Education Documentation System, LLC (d/b/a “eeds”), a North Carolina-based healthcare technology company, on December 31, 2022

Full-Year 2022

Revenues of $266.8 million, up 4% from $256.7 million in 2021

Operating income of $12.4 million, up 55% from $8.1 million in 2021 1

Net income of $12.1 million, up 107% from $5.8 million in 2021 1

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 per share (diluted) in 2022, compared to $0.18 per share (diluted) in 2021 1

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million, up 1% from $52.7 million in 2021

2023 Updates

Operational and management updates made, affirming single platform strategy

Board of Directors adopts a quarterly cash dividend policy, with an initial quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, with the initial dividend being payable on April 28, 2023 to holders of record on April 17, 2023, and expected aggregate fiscal 2023 dividends of approximately $3.0 million

1 Operating income, net income, and EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were negatively impacted by the charge associated with a stock grant by the Company to over 1,000 employees in the amounts of $2.4 million, $1.9 million, and $0.06 per share (diluted), respectively, that was facilitated by the prior contribution of personally owned shares of common stock by Robert A. Frist, Jr., our CEO, to the Company, as discussed further below. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and disclosure regarding why we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors is included later in this release.

Financial Results:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $4.2 million, or seven percent, to $68.5 million, compared to $64.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues from our Workforce Solutions segment were $55.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $50.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.1 million, or eight percent. The workforce segment achieved this growth across several product categories, including contributions from recent acquisitions.

Revenues from our Provider Solutions segment were $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $13.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Subscription revenues increased by $0.6 million, or five percent, but were offset by $0.5 million of declines from professional services revenues.

Prior to the Company adopting ASU 2021-08 on January 1, 2022, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) required companies to adjust beginning balances of acquired deferred revenue as part of “fair value” accounting. Following the adoption of ASU 2021-08, contracts acquired in any acquisition completed on or after January 1, 2022 are measured as if the Company had originated the contract such that the Company no longer records deferred revenue write-downs associated with acquired businesses (for acquisitions completed prior to January 1, 2022, the Company continues to record deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for periods on and after January 1, 2022 consistent with past practice). During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported a reduction of $44,000 to revenue and operating income and a reduction of $32,000 to net income, as a result of deferred revenue write-downs from acquisitions completed prior to the adoption of this new accounting standard. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported a reduction of $0.4 million to revenue and operating income and a reduction of $0.3 million to net income as a result of deferred revenue write-downs from prior acquisitions.

Operating income was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from an operating loss of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in operating income was primarily attributable to the growth in revenues, as discussed above, an increase in labor capitalized for software development activities, lower bad debt expense, and the $2.4 million of stock-based compensation and related expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 in connection with equity grants made by the Company to over 1,000 employees that was facilitated by the prior contribution of personally owned shares of common stock by Robert A. Frist, Jr. to the Company, without any consideration paid to Mr. Frist. Partially offsetting these improvements were higher personnel costs for product development, sales and marketing, higher software, hosting, and travel expenses, and incremental expenses associated with recent acquisitions.

Net income was $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from a net loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and EPS was $0.08 per share (diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement over the prior year was positively impacted by the $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share, of stock-based compensation and related expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 resulting from the equity grants made by the Company facilitated by the prior contribution of personally owned shares of common stock by Mr. Frist as noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13 percent from $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $53.9 million. Capital expenditures incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $7.4 million.

Full-Year 2022 Compared to Full-Year 2021

For 2022, revenues were $266.8 million, an increase of four percent from revenues of $256.7 million for 2021. Operating income for 2022 increased by 55 percent to $12.4 million, compared to $8.1 million for 2021. Net income for 2022 was $12.1 million, compared to $5.8 million for 2021. Earnings per share were $0.39 per share (diluted) for 2022, compared to $0.18 per share (diluted) for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased by one percent to $53.4 million for 2022, compared to $52.7 million for 2021.

Other Business Updates

As of December 31, 2022, we had approximately 5.54 million contracted subscriptions to hStream, our Platform-as-a-Service technology, which characterizes our single platform approach. By establishing interoperability, the hStream platform enables healthcare organizations and their respective workforces to easily connect to and gain value from the growing HealthStream ecosystem of applications, tools, and content.

On March 14, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an expansion of our share repurchase program by authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional $10.0 million of outstanding shares of common stock. Pursuant to this authorization, the Company repurchased shares valued at $8.1 million through the end of the fourth quarter, with none repurchased during the quarter. The share repurchase program is scheduled to terminate on the earlier of March 13, 2023 or when the maximum dollar amount has been expended. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any amount of shares and may be suspended, discontinued, or terminated at any time.

On December 31, 2022, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of eeds, a North Carolina-based healthcare technology company offering a SaaS-based continuing education (CME/CE) management system for healthcare organizations. The purchase price paid for eeds was $7.0 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The consideration paid was included in accrued liabilities in the December 31, 2022 balance sheet and was paid in January 2023.

Adoption of Dividend Policy

The Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) has approved a dividend policy under which we intend to pay a quarterly cash dividend on our common stock, at an initial rate of $0.025 per share per fiscal quarter. Under the new dividend policy, the Board declared the first quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, which will be payable on April 28, 2023 to holders of record of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of the close of business on April 17, 2023.

Management Team Announcement

J. Edward Pearson, President & Chief Operating Officer, will be retiring from his current role, effective at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Afterwards, he plans to continue serving HealthStream in a multi-year, part-time leadership position as an Executive-in-Residence. Mr. Pearson has played a significant role in transforming the Company during his 16-year tenure. When he joined the Company in 2006 there were 200 employees and $27 million in annual revenues. Contrasting that to today’s employee count of over 1,100 individuals and annual revenues of $267 million helps provide context for the magnitude of growth Mr. Pearson has helped the Company achieve. Moreover, he is responsible for a long list of process improvements and innovations that have been implemented throughout the Company, which have played a key factor in our success. His executive-level performance makes him an ideal mentor, coach, and teacher—all roles that he will provide HealthStream’s employees as an Executive-in-Residence.

2023 Operational and Leadership Updates

HealthStream’s single platform strategy, as represented by our hStream technology platform, is transforming the way our Company is organized and managed. The Company’s operations and executive leadership are now shaped by the organizing principle of a single platform. Through this principle, operational efficiencies are realized, branding is simplified, and management structure is delayered. For example, HealthStream is discontinuing the use of the separate brand “VerityStream,” which has been used synonymously with the Provider Solutions segment. All branding and contracting are being consolidated at the enterprise-level for the full array of the Company’s offerings. Additionally, HealthStream’s Credentialing and Scheduling are merging into a newly formed solutions group combining both into what will be referred to as “Enterprise Applications” solutions.

Organizing HealthStream’s business under a single platform strategy is resulting in several operational efficiencies across the Company, which include a reduction of 33 job roles, many of which are duplicative as a result of several areas of consolidation. Other operational efficiencies are being recognized through new departmental-level consolidations, a matrix management model across all solutions, and a reduction of several infrastructure expenses.

To provide executive-level leadership of HealthStream’s enterprise-level, single platform approach, updates in the Company’s management team have been made as well.

Michael J. Sousa has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Enterprise Applications, having most recently served as Senior Vice President, HealthStream and President, VerityStream. In his new role, Mr. Sousa’s responsibilities have expanded to include both HealthStream Credentialing and HealthStream Scheduling, which form the Company’s Enterprise Applications solutions group. In his 18-year tenure at HealthStream, he has been instrumental in the nationwide growth of our customer base, as well as successfully building and leading our VerityStream business. Mr. Sousa’s executive leadership makes him particularly qualified to officially lead the Company’s enterprise-level applications.

Scott McQuigg has been named Senior Vice President, Digital & Network Development, having most recently served as Senior Vice President & General Manager, Scheduling Solutions. In his new role, Mr. McQuigg is focused on advancing the Company’s business-to-professional channel, expanding upon and growing our direct relationships with healthcare professionals. With a unified platform across the Company’s applications and solutions, he will further develop and capitalize on innovative network effects that leverage HealthStream’s ecosystem. In his four-year tenure at HealthStream—and his prior entrepreneurial successes—Mr. McQuigg has demonstrated his ability to grow professional audiences, user engagement, and monetization, which aligns with this newly emerging opportunity for the Company.

Beginning in January 2023, our efforts to streamline the Company around a consolidated, enterprise approach reached an inflection point that makes it necessary and appropriate to describe our business in terms of one operating segment. From 2023 forward, our financial outlook and results will be provided on a one segment basis. Results for periods prior to 2023 will be provided on a two-segment basis, given that we operated two segments (Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions) during the period those results were generated.

Financial Outlook for 2023

The Company is providing guidance for 2023 on a consolidated basis for the measures set forth below, including adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined later in this release. For a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) for 2023, see the table included on page 12 of this release.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance Low High Revenue $ 277.5 – $ 283.0 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 57.5 – $ 60.5 million Capital Expenditures $ 27.0 – $ 29.0 million

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) is included later in this release.

The Company’s guidance for 2023 as set forth above reflects the Company’s assumptions regarding, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic conditions as noted below. This consolidated guidance does not include the impact of any acquisitions that we may complete during 2023.

The Company’s financial guidance assumes that public health conditions associated with COVID-19 and current economic conditions, including in relation to ongoing inflationary and recessionary pressures, do not deteriorate during 2023, particularly with regard to how such conditions impact healthcare organizations.

Commenting on fourth quarter & full-year 2022 results, Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream, said, “Last year, we achieved record top-line revenues of approximately $267 million, added a half-million new subscriptions to our hStream platform, completed two acquisitions, launched the hStream developer portal, and won five prestigious Brandon Hall awards for our products. These are among the many markers that are indicative of our strong performance in 2022, positioning HealthStream well as we further transform into a powerful, single-platform company, creating an integrated experience for our customers. As we begin 2023, I believe we’ve crossed an inflection point where the Company has never been positioned better for profitable growth and market-leading innovation.”

A conference call with Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Roberts, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, and Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eec2dfhx. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa94929c3b61e4982a4df3689512bf1cb. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in analyzing the Company’s financial results and ongoing operational performance. In order to better assess the Company’s financial results, management believes that net income excluding the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses (as discussed in greater detail below) and before interest, income taxes, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of, including gains (losses) on the sale of, non-marketable equity investments, and the de-recognition of non-cash expense resulting from the PTO expense reduction in the first quarter of 2021 (“adjusted EBITDA”) is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company because adjusted EBITDA reflects net income adjusted for certain GAAP accounting, non-cash and/or non-operating items which may not, in any such case, fully reflect the underlying operating performance of our business. We also believe that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assess the Company’s ongoing operating performance and to compare the Company’s operating performance between periods. In addition, short-term cash incentive bonuses and certain performance-based equity awards are based on the achievement of adjusted EBITDA (as defined in applicable bonus and equity grant documentation) targets.

As noted above, the definition of adjusted EBITDA includes an adjustment for the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses. Prior to the Company early adopting ASU 2021-08 effective January 1, 2022, following the completion of any acquisition by the Company, the Company was required to record the acquired deferred revenue at fair value as defined in GAAP, which typically resulted in a write-down of the acquired deferred revenue. When the Company was required to record a write-down of deferred revenue, it resulted in lower recognized revenue, operating income, and net income in subsequent periods. Revenue for any such acquired business was deferred and was typically recognized over a one-to-two-year period following the completion of any particular acquisition, so our GAAP revenues for this one-to-two-year period would not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. Management believes that including an

adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of the deferred write-downs associated with fair value accounting for businesses acquired prior to the January 1, 2022 effective date of the Company’s adoption of ASU 2021-08 provides useful information to investors because the deferred revenue write-down recognized in periods after an acquisition may, given the nature of this non-cash accounting impact, cause our GAAP financial results during such periods to not fully reflect our underlying operating performance and thus adjusting for this amount may assist in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods. Following the adoption of ASU 2021-08, contracts acquired in an acquisition completed on or after January 1, 2022 are measured as if the Company had originated the contract (rather than the contract being measured at fair value) such that, for such acquisitions, the Company no longer records deferred revenue write-downs associated with acquired businesses (for acquisitions completed prior to January 1, 2022, the Company continues to record deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for periods on and after January 1, 2022 consistent with past practice). At the current time, the Company intends to continue to include an adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of deferred revenue write-downs from business acquired prior to January 1, 2022, given the ongoing impact of such deferred revenue on our financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying calculations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and has limitations as an analytical tool.

This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net income (the most comparable GAAP measure), which is set forth below in this release.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information about HealthStream, visit www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 68,536 $ 64,338 $ 266,826 $ 256,712 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 23,536 22,979 91,143 91,033 Product development 11,807 11,454 44,277 41,659 Sales and marketing 11,494 10,745 44,146 39,457 Other general and administrative expenses 9,009 10,250 36,866 39,695 Depreciation and amortization 9,611 9,370 37,945 36,813 Total operating costs and expenses 65,457 64,798 254,377 248,657 Operating income (loss) 3,079 (460 ) 12,449 8,055 Other income (loss), net 191 (39 ) 3,136 (289 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 3,270 (499 ) 15,585 7,766 Income tax provision (benefit) 819 (112 ) 3,494 1,921 Net income (loss) $ 2,451 $ (387 ) $ 12,091 $ 5,845 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 30,574 31,520 30,648 31,534 Diluted 30,717 31,520 30,717 31,618

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,023 $ 46,905 Marketable securities 7,885 5,041 Accounts and unbilled receivables, net 42,710 34,920 Prepaid and other current assets 17,759 19,979 Total current assets 114,377 106,845 Capitalized software development, net 37,118 32,412 Property and equipment, net 15,483 17,950 Operating lease right of use assets, net 22,759 25,168 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 273,951 271,706 Deferred tax assets 383 601 Deferred commissions, net 28,344 24,012 Other assets 5,326 8,059 Total assets $ 497,741 $ 486,753 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 37,744 $ 26,534 Deferred revenue 79,469 73,816 Total current liabilities 117,213 100,350 Deferred tax liabilities 17,996 18,146 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,937 1,583 Operating lease liability, non-current 23,321 26,178 Other long-term liabilities 2,210 1,477 Total liabilities 163,677 147,734 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 254,832 270,791 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (981 ) 106 Retained earnings 80,213 68,122 Total shareholders’ equity 334,064 339,019 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 497,741 $ 486,753

