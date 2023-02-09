HealthSnap Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates HealthSnap’s ongoing commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#rpm–HealthSnap, a leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services, today announced the HealthSnap Portal residing at Amazon Web Services Data Center has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s HealthSnap Portal residing at Amazon Web Services Data Center has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthSnap in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“National health technology organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO,” said Chase Preston, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer at HealthSnap. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest data protection and information security standards by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn’t provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that HealthSnap is taking information risk management and compliance seriously.”

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Management Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, patented billing tools, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely. Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

