HealthPlan Data Solutions (HDS) Announces New Board of Directors Chair and Key Executive Promotions

Dale Wollschleger, Founder and former CEO of ExactCare Pharmacy, a Nautic Company, has been appointed as new HDS Chair of the board

Ron Hamm, current President and Chief Operating Officer, tapped to lead HealthPlan Data Solutions as next Chief Executive Officer

Dee Sarbok, HDS Co-Founder and current CEO, to remain with the company as a board Director following 12-year journey leading the business through several key milestones

Clark Seiling, current Chief Financial Officer, to take on additional responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthPlan Data Solutions (HDS) announced today that Dale Wollschleger has been named Chair of the HDS Board of Directors. Wollschleger joined HDS as its seventh Director in June 2023 after founding and serving as the CEO of ExactCare Pharmacy, a Nautic Company, for 14 years. Wollschleger brings more than 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transacting within the pharmacy industry and will add tremendous value in his new role as Chair of the board.





In addition, Ron Hamm has been tapped to succeed HDS Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Sarbok, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. As part of his promotion, Hamm will also join the board of directors. Hamm joined HDS as President and COO in January 2023 after most recently serving an eight-year stint as SVP of Operations at AcariaHealth, a Centene Corporation. Hamm has over 35 years of experience in healthcare having held executive level roles with organizations across the pharmaceutical, payer, and clinical industries. Coinciding with Hamm’s promotion, CFO Clark Seiling will take on added responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Seiling joined the HDS executive team in early 2022 after spending six years leading new venture investments at Cardinal Health. With over a decade of experience in private equity, corporate development and venture capital, Seiling has served as a key leader shaping the strategic direction of HDS over his past two years with the company. His experience leading several critical functions at HDS positions him well to take on new responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Long-time CEO, Dee Sarbok, prompted and nominated these organizational moves to the board due to the growth and maturity of the company. In the last 12 years, HDS has made transformational progress bringing transparency to pharmacy claims and is poised for a significant acceleration in commercial adoption of its pharmacy payment integrity products. Sarbok co-founded the company over a decade ago and has led the organization through several key milestones during his tenure as CEO. Sarbok will remain with the company as a board Director and continue to provide guidance and counsel to leadership.

“Both Dale and Ron offer complementary leadership styles that HDS is fortunate to have attracted. We’ve been building a foundation for the business for just this purpose. Dale will head a board that already consists of payment integrity stalwarts, Libby Connolly Alexander and Sue Tyler, and healthcare experts Mike Bukach, Steve Allen, and Mark Shary. I’m privileged and humbled to have assembled such a world-class team for our business,” said Sarbok.

Wollschleger’s expertise in the pharmacy industry and robust payer relationships established during his time guiding ExactCare Pharmacy will be critical to further accelerating growth at HDS. “HDS has demonstrated its ability to make a remarkable impact in the way health plan pharmacy spend is managed, directed, and paid for in the U.S. The transparency created by their solutions can benefit every member of the healthcare ecosystem, from patients to government and commercial payers,” added Wollschleger. “I’m excited for the direction HDS is heading and look forward to accelerating the momentum as Chair.”

Hamm noted that there are few areas remaining in healthcare with such a glaring unmet need as the pharmacy payment integrity space. “In the past several months, we’ve pulled the organization, product, and sales together in a way that is landing the customer relationships that will create significant value for millions of members at health plans across the country. I couldn’t be more bullish on what our company can accomplish and am excited for both the opportunity and trust the organization has placed with me and our leadership team,” said Hamm.

A full list of the HealthPlan Data Solutions leadership team can be found here.

About HealthPlan Data Solutions

HealthPlan Data Solutions (HDS) is an industry leading pharmacy analytics company that specializes in providing pharmacy payment integrity and compliance solutions, campaign management, and pharmacy claims insights. HDS’s technology platform, Spotlight, leverages over 250 proprietary claim scanning algorithms and AI, matched with clinical expertise to provide actionable pharmacy benefit intelligence.

Founded by a team of pharmacists and IT professionals, HDS helps its customers identify, fix, and continuously monitor prescription claims data to maximize the value of their pharmacy benefit plans.

Contacts

Jeff Baldetti, Vice President, Marketing and Products jeff.baldetti@hds-rx.com