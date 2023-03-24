Healthmine Strengthens Business Strategy With New Leadership Roles

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthmine, a leader in technology-enabled member engagement and reward solutions for health plans, has announced the promotion of Melissa Smith, Kimberly Swanson and Chris Dixon to key leadership roles.

Melissa Smith, formerly the Executive Vice President of Consulting & Professional Services, will take the role of Chief Consulting Officer. For the past two years, Melissa has overseen Healthmine’s Expert Advisory Services team in guiding health plan leaders in implementing data-driven and member-centric strategies to address current and emerging quality challenges. As Chief Consulting Officer, she will continue to provide strategic insights while coordinating and expanding our expert team of consultants to help health plans deliver the full potential of value-based care. Prior to working at Healthmine, Melissa served in leadership capacities at Gorman Health Group, Cigna-HealthSpring and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kimberly Swanson, formerly Senior Vice President of Consulting & Professional Services, has been promoted to Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer. In her former position, she consulted and advised health plans in developing quality, value-based care and population health programs to accelerate plan performance amidst evolving regulatory requirements. As Chief of Staff, she will work directly with Bryce Williams, Healthmine’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in developing and implementing initiatives with company stakeholders. Prior to joining Healthmine, Kimberly served in leadership roles and was responsible for quality, and clinical integration at Network Health and Valence Health.

Chris Dixon has served as a leader on Healthmine’s growth team for the past year, driving new business generation and providing strategic insights into the marketability of Healthmine’s products and services. In his new role, Dixon will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Market Strategy. His industry expertise and relationships will be leveraged to cultivate recently announced and future strategic partnerships. Before joining Healthmine, Chris held leadership roles at TriZetto, A Cognizant Company, Adhere Health and Connecture, bringing over a decade of healthcare experience and a strong background in developing sales, business development and go-to-market strategies.

“We are proud of the work our team leaders have demonstrated since they started with Healthmine and are further investing in their expertise and leadership skills with these new positions,” said Bryce Williams. “As the healthcare industry evolves to meet shifting medical, business and socioeconomic challenges, so too will we grow our leadership teams to provide our health plan partners with innovative strategies and products to help our clients face and manage the challenges to come.”

About Healthmine

Healthmine is the industry’s leading quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. Healthmine’s new Stars CRM® Platform helps health plans manage the complexities of quality, CAHPS and HOS strategies through smart member engagement. Our platform powers standardized and customized member engagement campaigns across all lines of business. When paired with intelligent incentives and rewards, the net result is improved outcomes and optimized medical spend. In addition, Healthmine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with Healthmine on LinkedIn and learn more at www.Healthmine.com.

