Healthmine and Decision Point Forge Partnership to Evolve Health Plans to Member Experience-Centric Organizations

Decision Point’s unique data driven targeting solution identifies health plan members that are the greatest area of opportunity for plans to influence Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) scores. Healthmine is proud to expand its Expert Advisory Services and member engagement solutions by leveraging Decision Point’s robust data and predictive analytics to deliver the industry’s fastest possible CAHPS impact.

Healthmine will be leveraging Decision Point’s Opus platform, an advanced member engagement and segmentation tool that provides health plans with enhanced data-driven, member-level recommendations. Opus makes accessible a wealth of member-level content, including clinical diagnoses, health plan engagement, social determinants of health, predicted survey responses and quality gap closure. When paired with data provided by health plan clients, Healthmine’s team can make even stronger recommendations to health plans.

“We are thrilled to partner with Healthmine to accelerate our ability to enable health plans to act on resolving member barriers to great healthcare experiences,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, CEO of Decision Point. “By combining our analytics with Healthmine’s advanced member engagement platform and top-tier Expert Advisory Services, health plans finally have a turn-key solution for taking action on CAHPS over the long term.”

As CAHPS scores now account for more than 30% of a plan’s overall Star Rating, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rating system for member satisfaction, health plans are now required to become member experience-centric organizations. As a preferred consulting partner of Decision Point, Healthmine can now action Decision Point’s comprehensive data for end-of-year initiatives that directly influence plan performance metrics, while also providing enriched CAHPS expertise and guidance.

“Healthmine is excited to partner with Decision Point to offer industry-leading support using Decision Point’s tools and insights for accelerated and amplified impact on CAHPS performance,” said Melissa Smith, Executive Vice President of Consulting and Professional Services of Healthmine. “We are eager to help plans design and deploy targeted interventions which maximize return on investment and ultimately achieve the Triple Aim of improved health outcomes, positive experiences and well-managed healthcare costs.”

When supplemented by the immediate action and engagement made possible by Decision Point’s identification of CAHPS-challenged members, Healthmine can systematically transform health plans into member experience-centric organizations for long-term CAHPS improvement.

Healthmine is the industry’s leading quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business. These strategies are delivered via our SaaS-based, always-on platform that drives health actions through customized triggers for clinical, pharmacy, and CAHPS and HOS measures. When paired with intelligent incentives and rewards, the net result is improved outcomes and well-managed medical spend. In addition, Healthmine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with Healthmine on LinkedIn and learn more at www.Healthmine.com.

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

