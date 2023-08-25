Healthmine and Ciox Health Partner to Improve Member Engagement Through Data-Driven Solution

DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthmine, a leader in technology-enabled member engagement, member experience and rewards solutions for health plans, and Ciox Health, a Datavant company with a mission to connect the world’s healthcare data to improve patient outcomes, announced a strategic partnership. Together, Healthmine and Ciox enable health plans to bridge the data gap in member information through data aggregation and member engagement.





Health plans are now able to leverage this collaborative offering to acquire and validate member contact information, then immediately implement targeted outreach. This new solution ensures health plans consistently have up-to-date contact information and access to members throughout their health journeys.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) focus on advancing health equity and whole-person care tasks health plans with building comprehensive member records to support personalized and targeted engagement. When left unattended, member contact information will degrade, making it difficult to confidently engage hard-to-reach members who experience housing instability, unreliable internet access or live in rural areas. The partnership between Healthmine and Ciox solves this challenge by empowering health plans to refine their engagement strategies through a data-driven member engagement platform with more accurate contact records.

Ciox’s Best Contact solution supplies health plans with member-level contact information, alleviating the costly and time-consuming process of verifying contact data and enabling plans to reach their members more efficiently. Healthmine’s member engagement solution seamlessly ingests the Best Contact wealth of information from Ciox into longitudinal member records to guide care gap closure initiatives based on member-specific data.

CMS has mobilized the industry to coordinate interactions between patients, health plans and providers to continuously deliver high-quality, member-centric care to all populations. Through Ciox’s data aggregation technology and Healthmine’s member engagement solution, health plans can lay the foundation for efficient, accurate and personalized health outcome improvement initiatives.

“Supplying customers with updated and accurate contact information can significantly increase member activation and optimize program participation while reducing a plan’s cost of outreach, which supports stronger health outcomes,” said Bill Horn, Executive Vice President of Payer Growth Ciox. “Additionally, Healthmine can fill data gaps not captured at the point of care or electronically as well as for patients who have not recently seen their provider.”

Healthmine’s member engagement solution sources additional member-level data through digital and physical NCQA-certified Health Risk Assessments, Pulse Surveys, mock-CAHPS surveys, first-time enrollment surveys, claims data and electronic health records. Health plans may access, verify and stratify self-reported data to identify care gaps, race, ethnicity, preferred language, communication preferences and member sentiment. Combined with the Best Contact information supplied by Ciox, health plans can action each member’s data through omnichannel outreach and preferred methods of communication to improve health outcomes.

“Members expect more effective and coordinated outreach from their plans, especially given the boom in digital engagement and telehealth over the past few years,” said Bryce Williams, President and CEO of Healthmine. “Our partnership with Ciox allows health plans to tap into the power of digital technology to develop innovative outreach campaigns that reliably and meaningfully engage hard-to-reach members in their health.”

Learn more about this new partnership and how Healthmine and Ciox can benefit health plan performance at RISE West, August 28-30 in Dallas, TX. Visit Ciox at booth #203 and Healthmine at booth #312.

About Ciox Health

Ciox Health, a Datavant company, provides leading clinical data technology that empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of data in medical records. The company leverages a ubiquitous network of clinical data connections to simply and securely connect healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Ciox helps customers connect, control and comply in solving last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Supporting a range of connectivity needs from research to revenue cycle, Ciox’s solutions include clinical data acquisition, release of information, and clinical coding. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Healthmine

Healthmine is the industry’s leading quality solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business. These strategies are delivered via our SaaS-based, always-on QRM(r) platform that drives health actions through customized triggers for clinical, pharmacy, and CAHPS and HOS measures. When paired with intelligent incentives and rewards, the net result is improved outcomes and well-managed medical spend. In addition, Healthmine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with Healthmine on LinkedIn and learn more at www.Healthmine.com.

Contacts

Brett Rudisill, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Healthmine

Brett.Rudisill@Healthmine.com

717.324.5004