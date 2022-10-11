Healthfirst and MediSys Launch Hyphen to Improve Patient Care

Hyphen platform provides real-time, actionable insights to advance value-based care

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthfirst and The MediSys Health Network announced today they are using Hyphen to connect longitudinal data from claims, quality measures and electronic health records (EHRs) to identify gaps in care, making it easier for clinicians to address patient needs in real time. Hyphen is a cloud-based platform that uses Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) standards to share member data directly into provider or hospital EHR systems, along with patient- and population-level analytics and predictive modeling tools.

“As a longtime partner of Healthfirst, we are thrilled to work with them, leveraging Hyphen to provide a more connected care experience and give our clinical teams greater insight into our patients’ health needs. This collaboration will strengthen our combined efforts to create a more equitable health system for the communities we serve, especially as we emerge from the ongoing COVID pandemic,” said Sami Boshut, Chief Information Officer, MediSys.

Hyphen enables seamless sharing of patient data across the care continuum. Utilizing Hyphen eliminates the need for spreadsheets and delivers actionable data directly into the workflows of EHRs and other systems used every day by healthcare providers and care managers. Hyphen is available to MediSys within their Epic EHR system, so all MediSys providers can participate.

“To support the next phase of value-based care, healthcare delivery needs to be easier for the providers and the consumers we all serve,” says GT Sweeney, Healthfirst’s Chief Information Officer. “We cannot accomplish that without moving data fast and fluidly at the point of care. This is Hyphen’s ultimate goal – to modernize interoperability by giving providers the right information at the right time to truly address the needs of the patients they serve.”

Hyphen also offers applications for community-based social services providers so data from the community can be linked to medical data, showing a more complete picture of an individual’s health and health-related social needs and services.

Hyphen’s extension to community services gives partners additional latitude to close care gaps for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and other patient populations most deeply impacted by health inequities. In addition to connecting community services to the larger healthcare ecosystem, Hyphen provides the technology infrastructure for these organizations to get reimbursed for the support they provide under the state’s waiver and demonstration programs.

Hyphen is a wholly owned subsidiary of HF Management Services LLC, a management services company and is an affiliate of Healthfirst.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State1, earning the trust of 1.8 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care – especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. For more information on Healthfirst plans, please visit healthfirst.org.

About MediSys

The MediSys Health Network is the not-for-profit parent organization of two Queens-based hospitals, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, as well as the Jamaica Hospital Nursing Home, the Advanced Center for Psychotherapy, and a network of eight community-based family healthcare centers. MediSys Health also boasts a Level 1 Trauma Center – the busiest in New York City, and TJH Medical Services, one of the largest physician groups in New York. The MediSys Health Network has received many accolades for the high-quality care it delivers, including being named one of America’s Best 250 Hospitals by Healthgrades, and numerous awards for its stroke, cardiology, gynecologic, pulmonary, diabetes and neurosurgery services.

___________________



1 Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2021.

Contacts

Elise Titan



Healthfirst



(917) 753-0973