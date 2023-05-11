HealthEdge Named Best Core Administrative Processing System of 2023

MedTech Breakthrough Award honors HealthEdge as a top company in health technology

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next-generation healthcare SaaS company HealthEdge® today announced that its flagship solution, HealthRules® Payer, has been selected as the winner of the Best Core Administrative Processing System 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award. The independent market intelligence organization selected HealthEdge from more than 4,000 nominations for its prestigious annual awards program honoring top companies in the global health and medical technology market.

“We’re thrilled that MedTech Breakthrough recognizes the importance of becoming a digital payer,” said CEO Steve Krupa of HealthEdge. “Our vision is to enable a world where healthcare can focus on people, and we’re grateful to our many health plan partners who trust HealthEdge as the foundation for their digital transformation journey.”

HealthRules Payer is an advanced core administrative processing solution powering all types and sizes of health plans with a digital foundation. The user-friendly platform gives plans the agility and insights to grow business, embrace change and take on new opportunities. Solving some of today’s biggest health plan challenges, HealthRules Payer reduces manual processing and increases operational efficiency, driving down costs through automation. In addition, the solution scales swiftly to support 5 million members on a single line of business and seamlessly integrates with HealthEdge’s payment integrity and care management solutions.

“HealthEdge provides a complete ecosystem of solutions that deliver value and a path forward,” said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “By providing advanced integration capabilities, HealthRules Payer helps to prepare for the future while making it easy to navigate the digital transformation of healthcare. Congratulations on being our pick for the ‘Best Core Administrative Processing System’ award!”

MedTech Breakthrough recognizes today’s digital health and medical technology innovators tackling the world’s most complex healthcare issues and redefining the future of health delivery.

About HealthEdge

Innovating a world where healthcare can focus on people, HealthEdge® is driving a digital transformation through transaction automation and real-time business and clinical engagement among payers, providers and patients. The next-generation SaaS company provides an integrated ecosystem of advanced solutions for core administration (HealthRules® Payer), payment integrity (Source), care management (GuidingCare®) and member experience (Wellframe), empowering health plans to leverage new business models, reduce costs and improve outcomes across healthcare delivery. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

