Healthcare Organizations Turn to Rubrik for Cyber Resilience as Company Hosts its First Industry Summit

Trusted Partner: The company serves more than 300 hospitals, pharmaceuticals, clinics, and biotech companies, securing their critical data and applications.

Increased Growth: Rubrik achieves impressive growth across its healthcare vertical, with a more than 50% year-over-year increase in Subscription ARR as of Q1 FY 25.

Healthcare Summit September 12, 2024: Virtual summit to highlight customer case studies, the continuity of patient care during cyber incidents and the introduction of the Rubrik Security Cloud Healthcare Dashboard for Epic.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations have become life-and-death situations for patients, more providers are turning to Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) to ensure continuity of patient care. In fact, the company has experienced impressive growth across its healthcare vertical, with a more than 50% year-over-year increase in Subscription ARR as of Q1 FY 25.





Driven by this market momentum and customer success, Rubrik invites all healthcare technology and security professionals to its first Healthcare Summit on September 12, a virtual event where attendees will gain insights on how to build a robust cyber resilience strategy. And, for the first time, the Rubrik Security Cloud Healthcare Dashboard for Epic will be on showcase. Along with live demos, attendees will uncover how their organization can monitor all their critical Epic EMR (electronic medical record) apps in one place. Register here.

Industry Luminaries Presenting at Rubrik’s Healthcare Summit

“With critical infrastructure, every second counts,” said Dennis Young, Director, Digital Health and CISO, North York General Hospital. “Because of Rubrik, in the event of any disruption, we remain confident that our systems can be back online quickly. The simplicity of Rubrik’s interface and its ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing systems has allowed our team to focus more on other critical areas of IT.”

“Rubrik allows us to significantly reduce recovery times in minutes instead of hours, which is a game-changer. Our partnership is essential as it lets stakeholders know the technology org is reliable and secure. Because when departments unite across healthcare organizations, one team stands together confidently in patient care continuity,” said Jim Davis, CTO & VP of Technology, UC Irvine Health.

“We are in the patient business,” says Zafar Chaudry, SVP – Chief Digital & Information Officer, Seattle Children’s Hospital. “Everything we do focuses on delivering the best outcomes for the kids in our care. Cyber resilience is not just about technology—it’s about restoring data integrity quickly when systems go down. With Rubrik, we secure millions of patient records, avoid significant recovery costs, and ensure seamless clinical operations. This is how we protect our mission of hope, care, and cure for the children we serve.”

Addressing Critical Healthcare Data Security Challenges

Rubrik Zero Labs recently found that healthcare is facing as many as 50 percent more cyber threat attempts and that ransomware attacks have impacted an estimated 20 percent of an organization’s sensitive data.

“We design our solutions to minimize cyberattacks’ impact on business operations; for our healthcare clients, our work is all for maintaining patient care continuity,” said Rick Bryant, Field CTO of Healthcare at Rubrik. “When a cyberattack disrupts an EHR system, healthcare organizations cannot perform surgeries, admit patients, or even fill prescriptions. A move to paper and pen not only causes delays but additional risks. Therefore, a cyber resilience strategy is critical, and combined with our dashboard for Epic, customers can now have even more confidence that their EHR systems and applications are secure and recoverable.”

