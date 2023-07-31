Healthcare Delivery Organization Signs Contract for Knightscope Security Robot

Houston Energy Client Renews Contract for Second Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a California based healthcare organization signed a new contract for its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) service at a San Francisco Bay Area hospital.









The client is a national leader in healthcare quality with more than 20 hospital locations and over 50,000 employees serving healthcare needs across urban, suburban and rural communities. Healthcare organizations across the US have partnered with Knightscope for many years to make advancements in various critical areas of physical security and in patient satisfaction. Knightscope is improving the patient experience in a variety of ways and it is aiding healthcare organizations in maintaining or increasing their HCAHPS scores as referenced in a recent blog highlighting the use of its technologies in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Texas Client Renews Security Robot Contract

A Texas-based manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial and drilling markets renewed its K5 ASR contract for the second year. This family and minority owned business originally came to Knightscope after becoming dissatisfied with unreliable and expensive security guards. The K5 served this industrial plant and storage facility in the northeast corner of Houston well, protecting their property and deterring unwanted visitors and criminals.

Petrochemical plants pose unique challenges that include threats to the environment, neighboring populations, and site employees’ lives and health. An accidental or intentional incident at such a plant could cause the company to incur crippling costs, or worse, loss of life. Knightscope is delighted to continue as a trusted part of this important safety program.

Learn More

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies to help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)



Los Angeles, California



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com